Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a baby blue lace ensemble during ‘Emergency’ promotions

Actress-director Kangana Ranaut continues to captivate fans with her impeccable style while promoting her upcoming political drama Emergency. Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17, the film marks Kangana’s venture as writer, director, and co-producer. Beyond the cinematic buzz, her promotional looks are making waves in the fashion world.

On Tuesday, Kangana stepped out in an elegant baby blue ensemble from the luxury label Self-Portrait. The outfit featured a lace-embellished top with scalloped hems and a relaxed, boxy silhouette, paired with a flared midi skirt in the same romantic hue. The A-line skirt added structure to the look, balancing femininity with sophistication.

To complete the look, Kangana opted for dazzling accessories, including statement earrings and rings. Her choice of footwear—a pair of embellished Aquazzura pumps—added a touch of sparkle, while her soft, loose waves and minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

Kangana's style evolution during Emergency promotions has seen her sporting a mix of powerful and delicate ensembles, including her recent white bodycon dress that wowed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and fans alike.

This latest look reimagines baby blue as a versatile winter staple, proving it to be a fresh alternative to traditional winter hues like reds and creams.

