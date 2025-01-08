Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a baby blue lace ensemble during ‘Emergency’ promotions

Actress-director Kangana Ranaut continues to captivate fans with her impeccable style while promoting her upcoming political drama Emergency. Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17, the film marks Kangana’s venture as writer, director, and co-producer. Beyond the cinematic buzz, her promotional looks are making waves in the fashion world.

On Tuesday, Kangana stepped out in an elegant baby blue ensemble from the luxury label Self-Portrait. The outfit featured a lace-embellished top with scalloped hems and a relaxed, boxy silhouette, paired with a flared midi skirt in the same romantic hue. The A-line skirt added structure to the look, balancing femininity with sophistication.