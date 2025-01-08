Zeenat Aman celebrates few of her ‘favourite things’ in New Year

Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman said that she is celebrating a few of her “favourite things” in 2025.

Zeenat shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first image had the veteran star sitting in the garden dressed in her kaftan. The next few images were of an antique, a flower vase, some jewellery, food and bags. In the caption, Zeenat gave a brief description of all the pictures and why are they her favourite.

She wrote, “A new year and the opportunity to share a post celebrating a few of my favourite things! I love my paid partnerships, but this isn’t one. This is just an appreciation of some of the little things that brighten my days…”

Sharing a glimpse at her dresser, she wrote, “With a selection of my favourites laid out for your viewing. I’m all about the hoop, and have hoop earrings in every size. Maybe it’s because I’m a 70s girl at heart? In terms of fragrances, I like a light bath and bodywork’s spritz for the daily, while favouring Joy by Dior in the night.”