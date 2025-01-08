Zeenat Aman celebrates few of her ‘favourite things’ in New Year
Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman said that she is celebrating a few of her “favourite things” in 2025.
Zeenat shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first image had the veteran star sitting in the garden dressed in her kaftan. The next few images were of an antique, a flower vase, some jewellery, food and bags. In the caption, Zeenat gave a brief description of all the pictures and why are they her favourite.
She wrote, “A new year and the opportunity to share a post celebrating a few of my favourite things! I love my paid partnerships, but this isn’t one. This is just an appreciation of some of the little things that brighten my days…”
Sharing a glimpse at her dresser, she wrote, “With a selection of my favourites laid out for your viewing. I’m all about the hoop, and have hoop earrings in every size. Maybe it’s because I’m a 70s girl at heart? In terms of fragrances, I like a light bath and bodywork’s spritz for the daily, while favouring Joy by Dior in the night.”
Talking about the tea table, she said, “A Juhu classic that regularly features on my tea table! Our local Fresco bakery is tucked away in the bazaar, and their lemon tarts are a family favourite. Zesty, with a perfectly crumbling crust. Just delicious.”
Zeenat then expressed her love for handmade clothes. “6. Aah. The beauty of handmade clothes that see you through the years! This exquisite, comfortable kaftan is from the talented Niloufer Khan. Niloufer belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal, and is a distant relative of mine from my father’s side. I’ve been wearing her kaftans for decades, with my oldest one from her lasting well over 25 years!”
“Shall we take this post as a lovely opportunity for all of you to tag your favourite small business in the comments? I definitely prefer word-of-mouth recommendations over what the algorithm and AI feed me!” she concluded.