After 16 years of marriage, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren reportedly separate

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need (date night) once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,' " she said, explaining they'd often "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return." She added, "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."

In July 2021, Jessica spoke about juggling parenting responsibilities and her marriage in a conversation on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series. "I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she said at the time. "When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

"It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?" said the actress. She said they used to "at least" do weekly date nights, "but then that stops because of whatever."