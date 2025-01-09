Cardi B shares video marking daughter's four-month birthday

Rapper Cardi B recently shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Stories of her baby daughter, who she shares with her estranged husband Offset.

In the video, the sweet girl, whose name has not been revealed, placed her hand on her milk bottle as she was fed. “My baby marks 4 months today and she soooo big”, Cardi wrote in her caption. Her voice could also be heard in the video saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl”.

Cardi, who also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave Set, 3, with Offset, welcomed her third baby on September 7. This came after she announced in August that she was expecting her third baby, a day after news of her filing for divorce following six years of marriage.