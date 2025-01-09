Farah Khan gifts ‘little brother’ Farhan Akhtar a nostalgic birthday surprise

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan gave her "little brother," multi-talented actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, a nostalgic birthday surprise, gifting him a piece of their shared childhood.
On Instagram, Farah shared a video of Farhan unwrapping his 51st birthday presents, which included vintage vinyl records of iconic films like Kranti.
The video begins with Farah saying, “Farhan’s 51st birthday present,” as Farhan eagerly unwraps the gift. Upon seeing the Kranti vinyl, he bursts into laughter and starts singing the title track from the 1981 classic, starring Manoj Kumar.
As Farah encourages him to check out the other vinyl records, Farhan continues singing enthusiastically, prompting Farah to humorously remark, “These are all vintage. My god, he’s going to sing the whole song.”
Farhan’s wife, Shibani Dandekar, and his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, were also seen giggling in the background as Farah captured the moment.
Farah captioned the post, “What do you gift your little brother who has everything? A piece of our childhood, of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm.”
Kranti, a historical drama directed by Manoj Kumar, featured an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini. It marked Dilip Kumar’s return after a four-year hiatus and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 1980s.
On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is producing Songs of Paradise, a musical drama set in Kashmir. Directed by Danish Renzu, the film follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman, played by Saba Azad, who aspires to become a singer.