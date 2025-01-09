Farah Khan gifts ‘little brother’ Farhan Akhtar a nostalgic birthday surprise

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan gave her "little brother," multi-talented actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, a nostalgic birthday surprise, gifting him a piece of their shared childhood.

On Instagram, Farah shared a video of Farhan unwrapping his 51st birthday presents, which included vintage vinyl records of iconic films like Kranti.

The video begins with Farah saying, “Farhan’s 51st birthday present,” as Farhan eagerly unwraps the gift. Upon seeing the Kranti vinyl, he bursts into laughter and starts singing the title track from the 1981 classic, starring Manoj Kumar.