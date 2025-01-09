Yash celebrates his 39th birthday at an intimate beachside bash in Goa with family and friends

Kannada superstar Yash celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday with a low-key beachside celebration in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family. Photos circulating online show the actor cutting a chocolate cake at night on the beach, sharing the moment with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv.
Yash and Radhika were seen twinning in green, with Yash sporting a green t-shirt and Radhika wearing a stunning green floral dress.
Adding to the birthday festivities, Radhika shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram, accompanied by a series of photos. The pictures included intimate moments of the couple hugging and a family portrait taken on the beach.
Her caption read, “To the best husband and dad - You are the unwavering ‘Rock’ for our children, the ‘King’ who rules my heart, and the ‘Star’ who always lights up our world. We love you.. Happy Birthday.”
Yash also treated his fans with a surprise ‘Birthday Peek’ video from his highly anticipated film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The unconventional 25-second teaser showcased Yash in a stylish retro look, sporting a crisp white suit, fedora, and cigar, making a dramatic entrance into a lavishly decorated club. The teaser was filled with bold moments, instantly capturing viewers’ attention.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a joint production by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Before his birthday, on December 30, Yash, known for his role in the KGF franchise, had urged his fans to prioritise safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations. He shared a message in both Kannada and English, encouraging his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations.