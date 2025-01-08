Yash celebrates his 39th birthday with a bold retro sneak peek from ‘Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’

Actor Yash, who turned 39 on Wednesday, gave his fans an exciting birthday surprise by sharing a bold ‘Birthday Peek’ from his highly anticipated film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The actor posted a 25-second video on Instagram that showcases his retro style in a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar, entering a lavish club with an air of star power.

The teaser is packed with striking visuals, making it hard to look away from Yash's magnetic persona. Along with the video, Yash shared a poster featuring the word ‘Unleashed’ and a link to the teaser.