Yash celebrates his 39th birthday with a bold retro sneak peek from ‘Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’

Actor Yash, who turned 39 on Wednesday, gave his fans an exciting birthday surprise by sharing a bold ‘Birthday Peek’ from his highly anticipated film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
The actor posted a 25-second video on Instagram that showcases his retro style in a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar, entering a lavish club with an air of star power.
The teaser is packed with striking visuals, making it hard to look away from Yash's magnetic persona. Along with the video, Yash shared a poster featuring the word ‘Unleashed’ and a link to the teaser.
Geetu Mohandas, who has directed Yash in the film, described Toxic as a narrative that defies convention and stirs the inner chaos of its audience. Reflecting on Yash’s artistic journey, she praised his visionary approach, calling him a man who brings extraordinary perspective to the ordinary.
She shared, “It’s a privilege to have co-written this captivating world with someone who sees the unseen. Together, our creative worlds blend into a transformative experience where commercial storytelling meets visionary art.” She also expressed her gratitude for learning from Yash’s reverence for his craft and the sacredness of creation.
On January 6, Just two days before turning 39, Yash had surprised fans with the release of the first poster for the film. The poster radiated an untamed and enigmatic energy, building anticipation.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, Yash captioned it, “Unleashing him…” The poster featured him in silhouette, dressed in a sleek white tuxedo jacket and fedora, leaning casually against a vintage car while blowing a smoke ring.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.