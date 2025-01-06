Yash drops a poster for ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ ahead of his birthday

Just two days before turning 39, superstar Yash surprised fans with the release of the first poster for his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The poster radiates an untamed and enigmatic energy, building anticipation.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, Yash captioned it, “Unleashing him…” The poster features Yash in silhouette, dressed in a sleek white tuxedo jacket and fedora, leaning casually against a vintage car while blowing a smoke ring.
The tagline, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis,” teases a dark and introspective narrative. With its international aesthetic and cryptic details, including the date “8-1-25” and the time “10:25 AM,” fans can expect a surprise announcement on Yash’s birthday.
Billed as a ‘Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,’ the film hints at a character of immense depth and complexity. Yash’s intriguing reference to an “existential crisis” promises a bold, unconventional story that challenges traditional norms.
Yash, known for his iconic role in the KGF franchise, recently shared a heartfelt note addressing his fans. On December 30, he urged them to prioritise safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations, emphasising simplicity over extravagance.
In his message, written in both Kannada and English, Yash reflected on past incidents and encouraged fans to express their love in meaningful ways. “The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy,” he wrote.
He also mentioned he would be busy shooting and unavailable on his birthday but assured fans their wishes would always inspire him. “Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025,” he concluded.