Yash drops a poster for ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ ahead of his birthday

Yash, known for his iconic role in the KGF franchise, recently shared a heartfelt note addressing his fans. On December 30, he urged them to prioritise safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations, emphasising simplicity over extravagance.

In his message, written in both Kannada and English, Yash reflected on past incidents and encouraged fans to express their love in meaningful ways. “The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy,” he wrote.

He also mentioned he would be busy shooting and unavailable on his birthday but assured fans their wishes would always inspire him. “Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025,” he concluded.