Jackie Shroff finds solace in nature during his visit to a cow sanctuary
Renowned actor Jackie Shroff, known for his love of nature, recently shared a glimpse of his peaceful retreat at a cow sanctuary. The Housefull 3 star posted a clip of himself spending serene moments with the animals on Instagram, captioned simply, “𝑃𝐸𝐴𝐶𝐸.”
This isn’t the first time Jackie has showcased his affinity for the environment. A vocal advocate for ecological conservation, he often emphasises the importance of planting trees and protecting the planet.
On the professional front, Jackie is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated crime drama series Chidiya Udd. Slated to premiere on Amazon MX Player on January 15, the series, inspired by Aabid Surti’s novel Cages, follows the struggles of a young Rajasthani woman entangled in Mumbai's crime underworld.
Directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the series features Jackie in the pivotal role of Qadir Khan, alongside an ensemble cast including Sikandar Kher, Bhoomika Meena, and Mita Vashisht.
In addition to Chidiya Udd, Jackie will also appear in Housefull 5, the latest installment of the hit comedy franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the star-studded film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to hit theatres on June 6 this year.