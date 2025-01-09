Jackie Shroff finds solace in nature during his visit to a cow sanctuary

Renowned actor Jackie Shroff, known for his love of nature, recently shared a glimpse of his peaceful retreat at a cow sanctuary. The Housefull 3 star posted a clip of himself spending serene moments with the animals on Instagram, captioned simply, “𝑃𝐸𝐴𝐶𝐸.”

This isn’t the first time Jackie has showcased his affinity for the environment. A vocal advocate for ecological conservation, he often emphasises the importance of planting trees and protecting the planet.