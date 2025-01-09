Karisma Kapoor shares her personal mantra for 2025

Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared her guiding principles for 2025, emphasising self-prioritisation and balanced relationships.The actress reposted a message titled “Rules for 2025,” on her Instagram stories, which outlined her approach for the year ahead.
The post read, “Call who calls you. Visit who visits you. Ignore who ignores you.”
Known for her elegant style, Karisma had previously shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble. She paired the outfit with a sleek updo, minimal makeup, and dangling earrings, captioning the post: “Black and bold.”
Last month, during her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations, Karisma reminisced about the legendary filmmaker and actor on a special episode of an Indian reality show. The actress shared heartfelt stories and cherished memories, paying tribute to her family’s cinematic legacy.
The Kapoor family marked the centenary celebrations with grandeur, hosting a star-studded event in Mumbai’s Andheri West. Bollywood luminaries gathered to celebrate the patriarch of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty.
Earlier, members of the Kapoor family also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend a personal invitation to the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Raj Kapoor.
Karisma’s mantra for 2025 and her heartfelt tributes demonstrate her focus on both personal growth and honouring her family’s illustrious legacy.