Actor Steve Guttenberg returns to his once-lush LA neighborhood now charred by devastating wildfire

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities including Billy Crystal, Carey Elwes and Paris Hilton.

Guttenberg said he never expected all of this to happen.

"It's like when someone dies suddenly," he said. "It's like when someone gets hit by a car. You never expect that to happen. That's how shocking it was."

During Guttenberg's stroll, it was an eerie scene with scorched palm trees, homes reduced to ash and rubble, and the daytime skies casted an ominous twilight over the devastation.

"I've seen people scared, people in wheelchairs, mothers and fathers trying to find their kids, people having anxiety and panic attacks," said Guttenberg, who returned to his neighborhood to help others who stayed behind with relief efforts. He has helped move cars to clear the street, handed out food and assisted neighbors from out their homes.