Actress Roshni Prakash has a lot to celebrate this Makara Sankranti & Pongal as her latest release — ‘Vanangaan’ — hits theatres, today!

Roshni Prakash is a true star on the rise! We first caught a glimpse of her in the highly anticipated trailers for director Bala’s upcoming masterpiece, Vanangaan and the excitement was justified when we discovered she hails from namma Mysuru, making her a proud Kannadathi!

With the film set to release during the festive season of Makara Sankranti/Pongal, it was only fitting to feature this shining star on this special, auspicious cover. Roshni’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular! From her debut in the 2016 Telugu film Saptagiri Express under the direction of Arun Pawar, to her debut in Sandalwood the very next year with Ajaraamara and Tiger Galli — she has taken the industry by storm.

Her entrance into Kollywood in 2018 with Yemaali, directed by VZ Durai was also something that we noticed but it was her portrayal of Janani in the critically acclaimed Kannada science fiction film Murphy (2024) that truly caught our attention! Her performance, opposite the handsome Prabhu Mundkur, has earned unanimous praise and it’s no surprise that this powerhouse of talent has now landed the role of Tina in director Bala’s Tamil film Vanangaan — one of the most awaited films of the season — that releases today.

As 2025 kicks off in the most epic way possible for Roshni, we couldn’t wait to catch up with her and so, ahead of the vibrant festivities, we dive into what this joyous occasion means to her, what incredible surprises we can expect from her in the year ahead and so much more…