Actress Roshni Prakash has a lot to celebrate this Makara Sankranti & Pongal as her latest release — ‘Vanangaan’ — hits theatres, today!

Roshni Prakash is a true star on the rise! We first caught a glimpse of her in the highly anticipated trailers for director Bala’s upcoming masterpiece, Vanangaan and the excitement was justified when we discovered she hails from namma Mysuru, making her a proud Kannadathi!
With the film set to release during the festive season of Makara Sankranti/Pongal, it was only fitting to feature this shining star on this special, auspicious cover. Roshni’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular! From her debut in the 2016 Telugu film Saptagiri Express under the direction of Arun Pawar, to her debut in Sandalwood the very next year with Ajaraamara and Tiger Galli — she has taken the industry by storm.
Her entrance into Kollywood in 2018 with Yemaali, directed by VZ Durai was also something that we noticed but it was her portrayal of Janani in the critically acclaimed Kannada science fiction film Murphy (2024) that truly caught our attention! Her performance, opposite the handsome Prabhu Mundkur, has earned unanimous praise and it’s no surprise that this powerhouse of talent has now landed the role of Tina in director Bala’s Tamil film Vanangaan — one of the most awaited films of the season — that releases today.
As 2025 kicks off in the most epic way possible for Roshni, we couldn’t wait to catch up with her and so, ahead of the vibrant festivities, we dive into what this joyous occasion means to her, what incredible surprises we can expect from her in the year ahead and so much more…
Happy Sankranti! We hear this festive season means a lot to you, so do tell us about what this auspicious day entails for you and your family?
I come from a Kannada Hindu family and this is the first festival for us after the New Year (as per the Gregorian calendar) and so it is very special. Irrespective of where we are, we all try to come home and be together as a family on Makara Sankranti. It brings back so many childhood memories of growing up in Mysuru, going to our grandparents’ place and celebrating the festival together as a family. This festival has always been about meeting relatives, feasting with them and having a great time together. It continues to be one of my favourite festivals. For me, Sankranti is the best way to start a new year and this year it is really special because I have a Pongal release in Tamil in the same week.
Yes, we did see you in the trailers and are very excited! Bala returns after a five year hiatus, so tell us about the project?
It is very overwhelming because, it’s a very big release in Kollywood. The film does mark the return of director Bala and I really hope the project does well and more directors and production houses get to see my work. I really hope I get to collaborate with more talented artistes from the film industry and do more amazing work this year. I can’t reveal too much about my character but I can say this: I play the role of this small town girl from Kanyakumari, Tina, who is someone who knows how to enjoy life to the fullest and doesn’t really fear anyone. She has no constraints in her mind and she has no boundaries. I usually do very serious roles, but this one will be more fun.
Kannada, Tamil and Telugu — you’re working in all the industries in the south except Malayalam. Are you someone who enjoys working in different languages?
I would love to work in as many languages as possible because I really enjoy learning new languages. For me, like with my acting, while learning a language — I feel like I get to know the people over there, I get to know the culture, I get to experience a new way of life. So, it’s always very exciting for me.
Glad we still have actresses who enjoy multilingual careers, but how did you get into cinema?
I think, I was always aligned to acting. I feel like how I chose acting, acting also chose me. Right from when I was in school, I used to get offers, so, it was never a strange idea for me. I’m also a trained bharatanatyam dancer and I’ve always been active on the co-curricular scene. Mysuru is a very small city, so, it was very easy for people who are in the film industry to notice me. I finally made the plunge into acting when I was doing my engineering and was questioning what I should do in life. I was noticed at college and was asked to audition and there was no turning back since. It’s been eight years since I began acting and I have loved every single day.
Switching to our favourite part — do share with us your beauty secrets, skin care, hair care and workout regimen?
So, basically, when it comes to my hair, my mom is my biggest supporter because she makes a mix of all the oils my hair needs, and so, now, I cannot take a shower without oiling my hair and leaving it in for at least 1.5 hours. I have curly hair and this procedure really helps with the frizz. I also ensure that I eat healthy, by eating a lot of home cooked food whenever possible and I also drink a lot of water. I also prefer not to use any heating appliances on my hair and leave it in its curly form whenever I am not shooting. I also apply a homemade flax seed gel, which I make at home, to ensure that my hair is always conditioned. The real secret is however, that I ensure I wash my hair with cold water only. Coming to skin, I try to maintain a morning schedule and a night schedule and really believe that sunscreen is a must. Also, every six months, I try to change the moisturizers or the serums that I use on my face, just so that it gets the different kinds of antioxidants that it needs. I can’t function without working out. I do different forms of workout. I like cycling. I like swimming. I love to go on a lot of treks and I also hit the gym for an hour to do some pilates.
And what about your personal sense of style?
I would say it has to be something innovative. It has to be something reusable and definitely comfortable. I also like to keep it minimalistic.
What can we expect to see you in, next?
So, I just had a Kannada release in October, Murphy, which was also released on Amazon Prime Video in November; and then I have another project in Kannada called Naakutanti, which is also stated for release soon.
Finally, what do you hope for your career in 2025 and what is that one message you would like to give our readers for the New Year?
In 2025, I have promised myself to give deep thought to whatever projects come by me and then select characters, which work for me as an actor. I would want my audience to come to a theatre saying, “If Roshni is doing this film, it will be something good. I want to essay stronger female characters and work with good directors. My message to everyone would be to count your blessings and be positive about whatever comes one’s way. Also, remember that kindness will take you a long way! And yes, happy Sankranti and Pongal and whatever else you might be celebrating during this auspicious week!
Vanangaan hits theatres today.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal