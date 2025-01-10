Sanjana Krishnamoorthy on Pongal celebrations, her rise in Kollywood, and pursuing her filmmaking dream

Walt Disney, the legendary American producer and animator, once said, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” Kollywood’s rising star Sanjana Krishnamoorthy is testimony to the saying. Not only did she dare to dream, but she also pursued her passion, eventually carving a niche for herself.
As a child, Sanjana aspired to be a filmmaker, eager to live many lifetimes through storytelling. However, it was the camera that first beckoned her, and she made her debut in the gripping whodunit mystery thriller Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie (2022), where she portrayed the enigmatic titular character, Velonie. Despite sharing screen space with established actors like SJ Suryah, Laila, and Nassar, Sanjana’s performance stood out, earning her attention and accolades. She captivated audiences once again with her phenomenal portrayal of Durga in the sleeper hit Lubber Pandhu last year.
Now, Sanjana is living her filmmaking dream by assisting none other than director Mani Ratnam in his upcoming film, Thug Life, which stars Kamal Haasan. Though she was advised against stepping behind the camera after gaining fame in front of it, Sanjana is thrilled that she trusted her instincts and embraced the behind-the-scenes journey. We caught up with the actress, who is now preparing to celebrate the harvest festival, Pongal, before diving into her film projects for the year.
Excerpts from the conversation…
We are in a brand-new year. How did you usher in 2025?
Well… I usually ring in the New Year at home with my family, so I stayed at home.
And how are you planning to celebrate Pongal?
I’ll have to see how things turn out this year, as nothing has gone as planned in the last few months, especially after the movie (Lubber Pandhu) release. Normally, amma makes pongal, and we have it at home. Pongal has always meant a week off from school, which I used to enjoy.
Do you have any fond Pongal memories?
My favourite part includes the celebrations at school before the holidays. I was really into all the performances and shows. Whenever there was an extracurricular activity, I’d always participate. And, of course, I’d dress up in traditional attire for Pongal. I think that’s my earliest memory of the festival because it was the only time we got to wear traditional clothes to school.
2024, for you, started with Thug Life and ended with Lubber Pandhu. How would you rate the year?
After every year, I always feel like it’s been the most enriching one, and I’d say the same about 2024. But when I look at everything that’s happened this year, it feels like more events unfolded than ever before. Thug Life wasn’t even on my radar initially, and when I was working on Lubber Pandhu, I had no idea where it would take me. So, yes, the sheer number of things that happened has been overwhelming, but overall, it’s been great.
You’ve always mentioned that direction has been your childhood dream, right? And then you started off working with Mani Ratnam himself.
Maybe this is why I didn’t get placed in this field earlier—it’s not like I wasn’t trying. Right from college, I was reaching out to people and trying to assist someone, but then acting happened, and that dream was put on hold. When this opportunity finally came along, I thought, ‘If not now, then when?’ I figured I should at least try, even if I didn’t make it, so I wouldn’t have the regret of not giving it a shot. And when I tried, I actually got in. As I told you, it wasn’t part of my plan, but once it happened, I decided to give it my all. And that’s exactly what I did.
So, how was the experience on set with the man himself? Did you pick up any tips from Mani Ratnam?
I don’t think any number of interviews would be enough to fully explain all that I’ve gained from that experience. But I can confidently say that it was the best decision of my life. There were many who didn’t want me to take this path. My friends from cinema, advised me against it, telling me I had already made a name for myself as an actor. They wondered why I’d want to pursue direction. For me, choosing to step into this role was a decision I made despite a lot of opposition. I knew it would be challenging, but I took the plunge anyway. And now, I have no regrets. I’ve learned so much. I see myself directing films in the future, and this experience was a crucial step towards that.
That was our next question....
I think, in the long term, that’s definitely where I’m headed. Right now, after the success of this movie, the kind of scripts I’m being offered has changed. So, for now, my focus is on acting. But directing is definitely on the cards.
You’ve always chosen performance-driven roles, like in Vadhandhi and Lubber Pandhu...
It should be that way, right? For me, it comes down to one thing. When I hear a story—whether it’s for a web series or a theatrical release—I evaluate it based on one simple question: Is this something I would want to sit and watch? Would I enjoy it? When a story comes to me, it’s not about whether it’s commercial or content-driven; it’s simply about whether it excites me and if it’s something I would love to watch.
For someone who doesn’t come from the industry, how challenging is it to break into the game?
It’s very difficult in the beginning because you don’t know whom to trust. You don’t have the formula, and honestly, nobody has it. It’s hard to figure out who’s giving you the right advice. For example, when people told me not to take up the assistant director job, if I had listened to them, I might have missed out on a lifetime experience. You don’t always know if the guidance you’re getting is correct, so making those judgments is tough. It’s like any other field, it has its set of challenges. But now, I can confidently say I know a lot more, though I’m still learning.
So, given the choice between acting and directing, if you had to pick one, which would it be?
As I said earlier, directing has been my dream for over 10 years, so if I had to choose, I’d go with directing. I’ve had a longer connection with directing than acting.
Is there a dream collaboration you’d like to have, either in acting or directing?
I think Thug Life will answer that. Kamal (Haasan) sir is one actor I grew up admiring. Working with him, as well as with Mani sir, has been a dream. I think this project will answer all those questions.
When you’re not facing the camera, what do you do to unwind? Do you have any hobbies?
I read a lot. I also watch plenty of movies and series. It depends on my mood. I just finished The Diplomat and am currently in that zone. At one point, I was into horror. I enjoy every genre, as long as it has great direction and acting.
What kind of person is Sanjana behind the camera?
I’m not sure if I’m fun, but I know for sure I’m not someone who takes things too seriously.
How do you strike a work-life balance?
I just go with what feels right at the time. There are periods where I work continuously for months, and then I find myself taking months off to rest. It’s not strictly divided; it’s all about what feels right in the moment. If I feel like resting today and being more productive tomorrow, I go with that.
Do you follow a fitness or skincare regimen?
Nothing in particular. I keep switching things up. I used to hit the gym during Vadhandhi, then I tried yoga, and now I’m thinking of giving dance a go. I like to try different things rather than stick to one routine. As for skincare, I don’t have a strict regimen. I think it really comes down to what you eat. If I eat unhealthy food, I can immediately see the effects on my skin, hair, and mood. When I eat right, everything feels better.
Have you made any resolutions for this year?
Maybe to read more. Last year, I didn’t read as much as I used to, and I feel like I didn’t dedicate enough time to it.
What are your upcoming projects?
We’ll have to see. I’m getting better scripts than before Lubber Pandhu, in terms of both scale and roles. So, I’m choosing more patiently.
Quick Bytes
If you weren’t an actor or director, what would you have been?
I really don’t know, because I haven’t thought about another career. It would probably still be something in cinema.
If you had a million dollars in your account, what would be the first thing you’d do?
I’d open an orphanage. I see that happening at some point in my life, and if I had that kind of money, I’d love to share it.
And if you were invisible for a day, where would you go?
I think I’d follow Shah Rukh Khan to see how his day goes. He’s someone I idolise.
Is there a secret talent of yours that nobody knows about?
It’s not really a secret, but I’m pretty good at sketching and drawing.
Do you have a pet peeve?
I can’t stand when something is disorganised.
What’s your comfort food?
Dosai with tomato chutney, made at home.
