Sanjana Krishnamoorthy on Pongal celebrations, her rise in Kollywood, and pursuing her filmmaking dream

2024, for you, started with Thug Life and ended with Lubber Pandhu. How would you rate the year?

After every year, I always feel like it’s been the most enriching one, and I’d say the same about 2024. But when I look at everything that’s happened this year, it feels like more events unfolded than ever before. Thug Life wasn’t even on my radar initially, and when I was working on Lubber Pandhu, I had no idea where it would take me. So, yes, the sheer number of things that happened has been overwhelming, but overall, it’s been great.

You’ve always mentioned that direction has been your childhood dream, right? And then you started off working with Mani Ratnam himself.

Maybe this is why I didn’t get placed in this field earlier—it’s not like I wasn’t trying. Right from college, I was reaching out to people and trying to assist someone, but then acting happened, and that dream was put on hold. When this opportunity finally came along, I thought, ‘If not now, then when?’ I figured I should at least try, even if I didn’t make it, so I wouldn’t have the regret of not giving it a shot. And when I tried, I actually got in. As I told you, it wasn’t part of my plan, but once it happened, I decided to give it my all. And that’s exactly what I did.