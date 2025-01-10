From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood stars light up Farah Khan’s 60th birthday bash

Bollywood director and producer Farah Khan celebrated her 60th birthday with a lavish, star-studded party at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. Social media has been abuzz with videos of celebrities arriving to celebrate with the acclaimed filmmaker.
The guest list read like a who's who of Bollywood, with numerous friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Among the early arrivals were close friends Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon, all of whom opted for elegant all-black attires. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also spotted arriving at the venue.
The celebration drew a large crowd of prominent personalities, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Rajkumar Rao with his wife Patralekha and many other notable figures from the Bollywood industry.
Farah began her birthday celebrations at the stroke of midnight, sharing the special moment with her birthday twin, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Farhan's wife, Anusha Dandekar, who also shares their birthday, joined the pair for the midnight festivities.
Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar hosted the intimate pre-birthday gathering for the trio on Wednesday. Zoya shared a photo of the occasion on her Instagram, showing Farah, Farhan, and Anusha posing happily with three birthday cakes displayed on the table before them.
Farhan also posted the same picture with the caption "capri 9'on ki barsaat...happy birthday my sister and sister in law.. love you both"
Farah also shared a video of Farhan opening the birthday gift from her, captioning "what do you gift ur little brother who has everything? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy Birthday @faroutakhtar #chapri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm."