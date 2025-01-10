From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood stars light up Farah Khan’s 60th birthday bash

Bollywood director and producer Farah Khan celebrated her 60th birthday with a lavish, star-studded party at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. Social media has been abuzz with videos of celebrities arriving to celebrate with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The guest list read like a who's who of Bollywood, with numerous friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Among the early arrivals were close friends Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon, all of whom opted for elegant all-black attires. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also spotted arriving at the venue.