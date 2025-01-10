Hrithik Roshan celebrates 51st b’day with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, ladylove Saba

As Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on Friday, his former brother-in-law Zayed Khan shared a picture from the celebrations, which included his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his ladylove Saba Azaad among many others.
Zayed took to his Instagram, where he wished the star and said that Hrithik has never failed to be an honest sounding board to him his whole life. The Main Hoon Na actor also shared a picture which featured Sussanne, her beau Arsalan, Zayed, Hrithik, Saba and some friends.
He wrote, Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy a greatly admire ! Who’s will power is simply stunning to say the least . Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life . Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come . Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are ! @hrithikroshan #happybirthday #family #friendslikefamily.”
Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts. They got married in 2000 and 14 years later they separated. The duo share two sons together. The actor and Saba Azad were first linked romantically in early 2022. Since then, they've been seen together at various events and have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.
On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen on screen in War 2, with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. He was last seen in the action film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.