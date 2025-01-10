Hrithik Roshan says he is ‘afraid’ of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ re-release, shares candid memories from film’s shoot

As Hrithik Roshan prepares to celebrate 25 years in Bollywood since his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), he expressed some apprehension about the film’s upcoming re-release. At the trailer launch of the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, Hrithik candidly admitted his fears about how the film will be received by contemporary audiences.
During the launch event, a still from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was shown, depicting Hrithik playing the guitar. He responded by saying, “I am so afraid the film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, arre yaar pachis saal pehle hum kya soch rahe the, aisa kuch nahi hai (what were we thinking twenty-five years ago, it’s nothing as we remember).”
However, he then shared a humorous anecdote from the film’s production. He revealed that he was informed just a day before shooting the iconic Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein sequence that he needed to convincingly play the guitar. “And when you give something like this to someone like me, you can expect me to go crazy,” he stated. “Cause I didn’t play the guitar, and now I had to look like I could play one. So I couldn’t sleep that night. The whole night I kept trying to make a physical action with my fingers imagining the sound of the instrument. I went absolutely nuts.”
Hrithik also added that while he believed that he had convincingly portrayed a guitarist during filming, he later learned from his musically inclined son that he was playing the wrong notes.
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, catapulted Hrithik to overnight stardom upon its release in 2000. The film’s music, composed by his uncle Rajesh Roshan, became a massive hit, with songs like Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena becoming anthems. Released on January 14, the film became the second-highest-grossing film of that year, following Mohabbatein.
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai will be re-released in theatres on January 10, coinciding with Hrithik's birthday.