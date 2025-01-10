Hrithik Roshan says he is ‘afraid’ of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ re-release, shares candid memories from film’s shoot

As Hrithik Roshan prepares to celebrate 25 years in Bollywood since his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), he expressed some apprehension about the film’s upcoming re-release. At the trailer launch of the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, Hrithik candidly admitted his fears about how the film will be received by contemporary audiences.

During the launch event, a still from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was shown, depicting Hrithik playing the guitar. He responded by saying, “I am so afraid the film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, arre yaar pachis saal pehle hum kya soch rahe the, aisa kuch nahi hai (what were we thinking twenty-five years ago, it’s nothing as we remember).”