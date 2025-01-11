Big screen debuts to look out for in 2025

The year 2025 is poised to be a game-changing chapter in Bollywood, as a host of fresh faces make their highly anticipated big-screen debuts. These rising stars, hailing from television, OTT platforms, and even the worlds of music and modeling, are ready to captivate audiences with their dynamic talent and undeniable charisma. Having already carved names for themselves in diverse industries, they are now stepping into the Bollywood limelight, ready to make a lasting impact. Here's a sneak peek at some of the most thrilling debuts to look out for this year:
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the beloved Meher from Choti Sarrdaarni, is already a familiar face on TV and in the digital space. Renowned for her nuanced, grounded performances and emotional depth, Nimrit is now set to conquer the silver screen with her Bollywood debut in Shaunki Sardar. Paired opposite the talented Guru Randhawa, this mass entertainer is poised to showcase her impressive versatility. Nimrit's seamless transition from television to cinema speaks volumes about her ambition and skill, making her one of the most exciting new faces in Bollywood.
Harnaaz Sandhu
After captivating the world as Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu is ready to shine in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff. With her international acclaim and modeling pedigree, Harnaaz brings a unique blend of elegance, strength, and ambition to her debut role. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to be an action-packed thrill ride. Harnaaz’s global appeal and fresh energy will undoubtedly add a new dimension to Bollywood’s action genre.
Dhvani Bhanushali
One of the most successful and beloved singers of her generation, Dhvani Bhanushali is ready to make her mark as an actor in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. Starring opposite Aashim Gulati and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, this family entertainer promises a delightful mix of humor, emotion, and unexpected twists. Fans of Dhvani are thrilled to see her branch out into acting, as her captivating voice and magnetic screen presence bring a new layer of excitement to her career.
Mohit Malik
A television icon for nearly two decades, Mohit Malik is making a bold leap to the silver screen with Azaad. Known for his versatility and magnetic screen presence, Mohit will take on the role of the antagonist in this period drama, an opportunity that will allow him to stretch his acting chops in a completely new direction. Co-starring Bollywood powerhouse Ajay Devgn and newcomers Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this highly anticipated film hits theatres on January 17th.
Imanvi Esmail
From Instagram sensation to Bollywood starlet, Imanvi Esmail is all set to make a dazzling entry into the world of cinema. With over 600,000 followers on Instagram and a reputation for engaging, charismatic content, Iman is ready to showcase her talent in a period drama alongside the legendary Prabhas. Tentatively titled Fauji, the film has already generated significant buzz, and Imanvi’s role in it is sure to captivate audiences. With her graceful presence and striking intensity, Iman is primed to take the industry by storm.
Niharika NM
Known for her relatable humor and viral content, Niharika NM has become a digital sensation in India, amassing a devoted following across social media. Now, she’s bringing her charm and wit to the big screen in her debut film, directed by Akash Baskaran and produced by Lyca Productions. The film, which stars Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali, follows a character navigating the complexities of life in New York, with a road trip becoming a central plot element. Niharika’s fans can’t wait to see her bring her unique brand of humor to the cinematic world.
As Bollywood ushers in 2025, these debutants are set to redefine the landscape, bringing new energy, talent, and charisma to the industry.