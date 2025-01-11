Big screen debuts to look out for in 2025

Niharika NM

Known for her relatable humor and viral content, Niharika NM has become a digital sensation in India, amassing a devoted following across social media. Now, she’s bringing her charm and wit to the big screen in her debut film, directed by Akash Baskaran and produced by Lyca Productions. The film, which stars Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali, follows a character navigating the complexities of life in New York, with a road trip becoming a central plot element. Niharika’s fans can’t wait to see her bring her unique brand of humor to the cinematic world.

As Bollywood ushers in 2025, these debutants are set to redefine the landscape, bringing new energy, talent, and charisma to the industry.