Jayam Ravi adopts Shah Rukh Khan's style, puts Nithya Menen's name first in 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' credits

Actor Jayam Ravi, who stars alongside Nithya Menen in the upcoming romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, shared an interesting insight at a pre-release event on Friday. He revealed that he adopted the practice of listing the heroine's name before his own in the film's credits, inspired by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Jayam Ravi expressed his excitement about being part of the film and praised the relevance of its title, which is borrowed from a classic.
He said, “I’m truly happy to be a part of this project. The title Kadhalikka Neramillai comes from a classic, and it feels fitting for the story we’re telling.”
Addressing the common question he’s been receiving regarding the credit order, he explained, “Many have asked why Nithya Menen's name appears before mine in the credits. They wonder what gives me the confidence to do this. I can only say it’s ‘self-confidence.’ There’s nothing else. I’ve always strived to break stereotypes—whether it’s making a zombie film, a space movie, or anything new. I thought, 'Why not break this tradition too?'"
Jayam Ravi continued, “When I see this change, as an individual, I feel happy. I adopted this habit from Shah Rukh Khan, who was the first to list his heroine’s name before his own. Similarly, when I work with a female director, I want to continue this practice. I’m grateful to my fans for their support. Together, men and women create balance; neither exists without the other. That’s the truth.”
Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai is a relationship drama that delves into significant social issues. Alongside Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi, the film features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, and others. The film boasts music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Gavemic Ary, and editing by Lawrence Kishore. It’s produced by Red Giant Movies.