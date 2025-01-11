Jayam Ravi adopts Shah Rukh Khan's style, puts Nithya Menen's name first in 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' credits

Actor Jayam Ravi, who stars alongside Nithya Menen in the upcoming romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, shared an interesting insight at a pre-release event on Friday. He revealed that he adopted the practice of listing the heroine's name before his own in the film's credits, inspired by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Jayam Ravi expressed his excitement about being part of the film and praised the relevance of its title, which is borrowed from a classic.