Karan Johar grabs eyeballs on meal outing with his ‘Nepo baby’ T-shirt

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently stepped out for a dinner with Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, it was KJo’s sartorial choice that grabbed the eyeballs. The producer-director wore a T-shirt which read, Nepo Baby. KJo paired his outfit with a pair of black trousers and sneakers.

Gauri and KJo were also joined by Malaika Arora. A video shared by a paparazzi account shows them exiting an upmarket restaurant in the city as they got clicked during the night. While Gauri was seen in a golden dress and matching blazer, Malaika Arora wore a long red bodycon dress.