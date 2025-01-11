Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra shine at a jewellery fashion show in Mumbai

A star-studded jewellery fashion show took place in Mumbai last night, with Bollywood celebrities gracing the ramp for Tyaani Jewellery’s 'Gilded Hour' showcase. The event saw a host of Bollywood stars grace the ramp including Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshya, and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty.
Karan walked the ramp in a striking all-white ensemble consisting of a pearl-white silk shirt, straight-leg pants, and a matching long coat adorned with brooch embellishments. He accessorised with glasses, suede boots, and a statement neckpiece.
However, it was his dramatic weight loss that drew the most attention, sparking a wave of comments and reactions on social media. While the focus of the evening was on the jewellery, many observers couldn't help but notice Karan's transformation, with comments ranging from expressions of concern to outright surprise. Some fans questioned his health, while others applauded the change.
Sidharth took on the role of showstopper, showcasing a stylish navy blue suit featuring a blazer with shawl lapels, a tie detail at the waist, and matching straight-leg pants.
He layered the blazer over a black waistcoat and completed the look with a striking neckpiece and heeled boots. The showcase offered a glamorous evening of fashion and jewellery, but it was Karan's transformation that ultimately stole a portion of the spotlight.