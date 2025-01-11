Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra shine at a jewellery fashion show in Mumbai

A star-studded jewellery fashion show took place in Mumbai last night, with Bollywood celebrities gracing the ramp for Tyaani Jewellery’s 'Gilded Hour' showcase. The event saw a host of Bollywood stars grace the ramp including Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshya, and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty.

Karan walked the ramp in a striking all-white ensemble consisting of a pearl-white silk shirt, straight-leg pants, and a matching long coat adorned with brooch embellishments. He accessorised with glasses, suede boots, and a statement neckpiece.