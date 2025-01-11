Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home survives wildfires

The late actor Matthew Perry’s Pacific Palisades home, where he passed away, has been saved from the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

The new owner of the property, Anita Verma-Lallian, confirmed that the fires did not destroy the late Friends actor’s former home in an Instagram post shared on Friday, January 10.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time”, Anita wrote, in part.