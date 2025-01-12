Ananya Panday visits Golden Temple with family, shares heartfelt post on social media

Ananya Panday recently took time out of her busy schedule to seek blessings at the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar. Known for her active social media presence, the CTRL actress shared glimpses of her serene visit with her followers.
Accompanying Ananya on this spiritual journey were her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and younger sister, Rysa. The actress delighted fans with pictures from the visit on her Instagram.
One image captures Ananya standing in front of the Golden Temple with folded hands and a radiant smile, while another shows her deep in prayer with closed eyes. Her post also included snapshots of the temple's beauty and the delicious Punjabi delicacies—chole bhature and lassi—she enjoyed during her trip.
Dressed in an elegant white floral suit paired with a pink dupatta, Ananya captioned her post with a heartfelt message: “Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”
Fans were quick to shower love in the comments. One wrote, “Love that Ananya is so religious... one of my many favourite things about her,” while another penned, “Wonderful... May all your wishes be fulfilled.”
On the work front, Ananya will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-titled drama alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, under Dharma Productions. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a renowned lawyer who challenged the British Empire in the 1920s.
Additionally, Ananya is gearing up for projects like Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and season two of Call Me Bae.