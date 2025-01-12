Kareena Kapoor Khan declares her love for Gujarati food, enjoys ‘kadi and undhiyoo’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed her love for Gujarati cuisine, enjoying traditional dishes like kadi and undhiyoo. Sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories, Kareena posted pictures of the dishes sent by her friend Poonam Damania.
She captioned it: “Yar, kadi and undhiyoo... Everyone knows my obsession with Gujju food na... Thank you, Poonie.”
Recently, Kareena returned from a holiday in Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. She posted glamorous pictures captioned, “Headed home with this mood for 2025,” featuring her in a shimmery dress and Saif and Taimur twinning in black suits.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. She’s reportedly collaborating with Meghna Gulzar for a drama tentatively titled Daayra, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.