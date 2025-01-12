Kartik Aaryan revisits his college, receives engineering degree after ten years

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by visiting his alma mater. Kartik finally received his engineering degree at the university's convocation in Mumbai, over ten years after beginning his studies. The actor shared highlights from the ceremony on social media Saturday, including moments of him dancing with fellow graduates and reminiscing about his time in college.
Reflecting on his academic journey, Kartik expressed gratitude to his mentors and reminisced about his student life. In his caption, he wrote,
“From being a backbencher to standing on stage for my convocation—what a ride it’s been. DY Patil University, you’ve given me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (after more than a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my amazing teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love—this truly feels like coming home.”
On the professional front, Kartik has secured a major project with Dharma Productions, marking a reconciliation with Karan Johar after their much-publicised fallout.
Recently, Karan announced Kartik’s next romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, on Instagram, calling it the “perfect Christmas gift” for fans. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is set for release in 2026.
In a promotional video, Kartik introduced his character, Ray—a self-proclaimed mama’s boy with a complicated dating history. Determined to break his streak of unsuccessful relationships, Ray vows to make his next romance a lasting one.