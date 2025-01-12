Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala enjoy a casual outing with friends

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got married in a private ceremony in December, were recently spotted enjoying a casual outing with friends. Actor Sushanth Anumolu shared a photo from the gathering, offering a glimpse into the couple’s personal life post-wedding.

The picture shows Chaitanya dressed casually in a plain brown hoodie, while Sobhita looks elegant in a maroon dress. While the couple didn’t pose together in the photo, their smiles suggest they enjoyed the relaxed get-together. Sushanth shared the image on X with a simple white heart emoji.