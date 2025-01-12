Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala enjoy a casual outing with friends

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got married in a private ceremony in December, were recently spotted enjoying a casual outing with friends. Actor Sushanth Anumolu shared a photo from the gathering, offering a glimpse into the couple’s personal life post-wedding.
The picture shows Chaitanya dressed casually in a plain brown hoodie, while Sobhita looks elegant in a maroon dress. While the couple didn’t pose together in the photo, their smiles suggest they enjoyed the relaxed get-together. Sushanth shared the image on X with a simple white heart emoji.
Naga and Sobhita’s relationship has been closely followed by fans. After dating for some time, they announced their wedding plans in August of last year, followed by a private engagement ceremony.
The couple officially tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya’s father, shared the first official wedding photos on social media, expressing his joy and warmly welcoming Sobhita into the Akkineni family.
Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They married in 2017 and separated in 2021. Currently, Chaitanya is focused on his upcoming film, Thandel, in which he will star alongside Sai Pallavi.
Sobhita’s recent work includes the film Love Sitara, which was released on ZEE5 in September 2024. The film also starred Sonali Kulkarni and B Jayashree.