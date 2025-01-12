Preity Zinta shares update amid LA wildfires, says her family is ‘safe for now’

She continued, “I’m heartbroken by the devastation and thankful to God that we are safe for now.” Preity also extended her thoughts and prayers to those displaced by the fires, thanking the firefighters and first responders for their tireless efforts.

Among those affected by the California wildfires is Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, who shared her distressing experience on social media. Alanna and her family had to cut short their ski vacation when they learned about the approaching fires.

She described the heartache of potentially losing a home with deep sentimental value. Alanna expressed her sympathy for those already impacted and mentioned that, although they were near two active fires, they had not yet received a level 3 evacuation order. She thanked everyone for their support and shared her gratitude for being safe, for now.