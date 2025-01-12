Preity Zinta shares update amid LA wildfires, says her family is ‘safe for now’

Actress Preity Zinta has shared an update regarding the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, revealing that she and her family are currently safe but expressing her heartbreak over the widespread destruction around them.
Taking to X, Preity wrote, “I never imagined witnessing a day when fires would devastate neighbourhoods around us in LA. Friends and family have been evacuated or put on high alert, while ash is falling from the smoggy skies. The uncertainty and fear are overwhelming with toddlers and grandparents in tow.”
She continued, “I’m heartbroken by the devastation and thankful to God that we are safe for now.” Preity also extended her thoughts and prayers to those displaced by the fires, thanking the firefighters and first responders for their tireless efforts.
Among those affected by the California wildfires is Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, who shared her distressing experience on social media. Alanna and her family had to cut short their ski vacation when they learned about the approaching fires.
She described the heartache of potentially losing a home with deep sentimental value. Alanna expressed her sympathy for those already impacted and mentioned that, although they were near two active fires, they had not yet received a level 3 evacuation order. She thanked everyone for their support and shared her gratitude for being safe, for now.
Earlier this week, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also praised the brave first responders working through the night to assist affected families. Meanwhile, actress Nora Fatehi was among those who evacuated California after the fires escalated.
A massive wildfire, which started on January 7, 2025, has forced over 30,000 residents to evacuate, with many videos of the fire circulating on social media. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.