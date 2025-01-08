Preity Zinta inspires fans to stay fit with a high-energy workout video

Preity Zinta continues to inspire fans with her dedication to fitness, proving that age is no barrier to maintaining a healthy and toned physique. The actress, who will soon turn 50, recently shared an energetic workout video on Instagram, motivating her ‘Insta family’ to prioritise their health and well-being.
On Tuesday, Preity posted a video of herself performing incline crunch sit-ups, accompanied by an inspiring caption. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on holiday or at work, you have to make yourself better, stronger, and healthier because if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. So don’t give up, be consistent, and push yourself. There’s no better love than self-love.”
In the video, Preity sported a black graphic tank top and black tights, performing the exercise with impressive energy to the beat of The Business by a Dutch DJ.
The incline crunch sit-up is a particularly effective exercise offering several key benefits. It strengthens core muscles by targeting both the abs and obliques, resulting in a stronger and more toned midsection. Furthermore, by strengthening the core, incline crunches help improve posture by supporting spinal alignment and potentially reducing back pain. This dynamic movement also boosts both stamina and muscular endurance, while simultaneously burning calories to aid in fat loss and weight management.
Preity’s commitment to fitness serves as a powerful reminder that consistency and self-care are essential at any age. While she has taken a step back from the forefront of Bollywood, she remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her life and inspiring her followers.
On the professional front, Preity is set to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film, Lahore 1947, where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol.