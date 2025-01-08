Preity Zinta inspires fans to stay fit with a high-energy workout video

Preity Zinta continues to inspire fans with her dedication to fitness, proving that age is no barrier to maintaining a healthy and toned physique. The actress, who will soon turn 50, recently shared an energetic workout video on Instagram, motivating her ‘Insta family’ to prioritise their health and well-being.

On Tuesday, Preity posted a video of herself performing incline crunch sit-ups, accompanied by an inspiring caption. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on holiday or at work, you have to make yourself better, stronger, and healthier because if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. So don’t give up, be consistent, and push yourself. There’s no better love than self-love.”