Rashmika Mandanna embraces ‘hop mode’ after leg injury during workout

Rashmika Mandanna recently injured her leg during a workout session. However, the actress shared a lighthearted health update with her Instagram followers, letting them know she’s embraced what she calls “hop mode.”
Posting photos of her injured foot, Rashmika wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months—only time will tell. Looks like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! Sorry to my directors for the delay, but I’ll be back soon, ensuring my legs are action-ready—or at least ready to hop. Meanwhile, if you need me, I’ll be in the corner doing my advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP!”
Fans flooded the post with wishes for a speedy recovery, leaving comments like “You will get well soon,” “Recover fast, cutie,” and “God bless you.”
Doctors have advised the actress to rest for now. Rashmika, currently filming AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, may cause a slight delay in the film’s final stage of production. The movie, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, is scheduled for an Eid release on March 30, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Additionally, Rashmika is working on Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, co-starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, and Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thama, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana.
Despite her injury, Rashmika’s spirit and humor remain unshaken as she gears up for a swift recovery.