Rashmika Mandanna embraces ‘hop mode’ after leg injury during workout

Rashmika Mandanna recently injured her leg during a workout session. However, the actress shared a lighthearted health update with her Instagram followers, letting them know she’s embraced what she calls “hop mode.”

Posting photos of her injured foot, Rashmika wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months—only time will tell. Looks like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! Sorry to my directors for the delay, but I’ll be back soon, ensuring my legs are action-ready—or at least ready to hop. Meanwhile, if you need me, I’ll be in the corner doing my advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP!”