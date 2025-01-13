Farah Khan shares her journey from working with Aamir and Sridevi to Junaid and Khushi in ‘Loveyapa’

Farah Khan, Bollywood’s iconic director-choreographer, is experiencing a unique career milestone. Decades after working with Aamir Khan and Sridevi, she is now directing their children, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, for their big-screen debut in Loveyapa.

Reflecting on her journey, Farah said, “I started my career with Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) with Aamir Khan. I remember him grilling me on set! Years later, I choreographed Junaid for Loveyapa. When I worked with Sridevi, she was already a superstar. Now, it’s surreal to direct Khushi. Back then, I was just starting out; today, I’m a veteran.”

Junaid Khan, known for his work in theatre and Maharaj, and Khushi Kapoor, following her mother’s illustrious legacy, are making their first steps in Bollywood with this film. Their pairing, combined with Farah’s creative touch, has added to the excitement surrounding Loveyapa. Farah’s journey from choreographing classics to directing a new generation of actors highlights her enduring influence in Bollywood.

Loveyapa is a modern romance that celebrates love in all its forms. It’s set to release in theaters on February 7, and anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the unveiling of the song choreographed by Farah Khan.