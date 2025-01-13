Manisha Koirala goes on a hiking trail, visits museum

Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, went on a hiking trail on Sunday.

The actress shared pictures from her trail in Nepal on her Instagram handle. She also visited the Ghandruk Museum, and explored the history and culture of the Gurung people. In the pictures, she was seen donning a thick cover of winter wear as she clicked pictures against the mountains.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Sunday guys.. Today was v special Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!! The Annapurna range is stunning! Took a small hike around the village, explored the scenic trails and took in the magnificent view Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people”.