Masaba Gupta’s daughter christened

Actor and designer Masaba Gupta recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her baby girl with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The House of Masaba head recently used social media to reveal the name of her little bundle of joy.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra have decided to name their little munchkin Matara. Taking to her official IG handle, she dropped a photo of her hand with a golden bangle, along with her daughter's little hand. The bangle had 'Matara' inscribed on it.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Masaba Gupta wrote in the caption,"3 months with my Matara..The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."