PV Sindhu wows in a breathtaking sea-green lehenga with intricate personalised details by Masaba Gupta in new wedding pics

Badminton champion PV Sindhu, who recently married businessman Venkat Datta in an intimate Udaipur ceremony, shone in a breathtaking custom-designed lehenga in a new set of photos from her wedding festivities. While her other wedding attires were undoubtedly beautiful, it was the ethereal sea-green lehenga that captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.
Sindhu’s stunning sea foam green lehenga was a creation of the designer label House of Masaba. This unique ensemble was more than just a beautiful outfit; it was a personalised tribute to Sindhu’s love story with Venkat and her passion for badminton.
The design incorporates intricate details that tell her story, including a custom gold paranda, dupatta, and bespoke jewellery. These pieces feature charming motifs such as badminton racquets, shuttlecocks, replicas of Sindhu’s Olympic medals (her bronze from Tokyo and silver from Rio), and even paper airplanes. These details were highlighted on Masaba’s brand’s official Instagram page.
The custom creation is named the Ambar Bagh lehenga. The lehenga skirt itself is a work of art, featuring numerous trees and ‘sehra’ motifs meticulously crafted using dhagai and dori work, complemented by delicate tissue detailing along the hem. Sindhu paired the elaborate skirt with a sheer kurta blouse, adding layers of texture and visual interest. A tissue dupatta, woven with gota and foil details, was draped elegantly over her shoulder and arms.
Sindhu accessorised the outfit a gold matha patti, the custom paranda, a distinctive knuckle ring embellished with medal charms, dangling pearl earrings, a half-moon necklace layered with another delicate neck chain, and a traditional haath phool. Her hair was styled in a classic braid, and she opted for minimal makeup, allowing the intricate details of the lehenga to take centre stage.
This stunning sea-green lehenga is a testament to the power of personalised design, transforming a beautiful garment into a cherished keepsake that tells a unique story.