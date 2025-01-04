PV Sindhu wows in a breathtaking sea-green lehenga with intricate personalised details by Masaba Gupta in new wedding pics

Badminton champion PV Sindhu, who recently married businessman Venkat Datta in an intimate Udaipur ceremony, shone in a breathtaking custom-designed lehenga in a new set of photos from her wedding festivities. While her other wedding attires were undoubtedly beautiful, it was the ethereal sea-green lehenga that captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

Sindhu’s stunning sea foam green lehenga was a creation of the designer label House of Masaba. This unique ensemble was more than just a beautiful outfit; it was a personalised tribute to Sindhu’s love story with Venkat and her passion for badminton.