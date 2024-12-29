PV Sindhu dazzles in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white lehenga at her haldi ceremony, redefining pre-wedding elegance

Sindhu’s choice makes a strong case for brides considering minimally embellished white lehengas for their pre-wedding festivities. For brides who prefer a more understated elegance and wish to avoid heavy embroidery and bold colours, Sindhu’s haldi look serves as excellent inspiration. It demonstrates how a simple yet elegant white outfit can be just as impactful and memorable.

Sindhu’s haldi look offers brides a refreshing perspective on pre-wedding attire, proving that less can indeed be more when it comes to creating a truly unforgettable look.