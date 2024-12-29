PV Sindhu dazzles in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white lehenga at her haldi ceremony, redefining pre-wedding elegance

Badminton star PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with businessman Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur. While her red Sabyasachi bridal look and traditional varmala attire were undoubtedly stunning, it was her choice of outfit for the haldi ceremony that truly stood out, showcasing her penchant for non-traditional choices.
Breaking away from the conventional yellow hues typically associated with haldi rituals, Sindhu opted for a striking white ensemble. She chose a lightweight white lehenga from ASAL by Abu Sandeep, paired with a mirrored bustier featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline and a matching sleeveless long jacket.
Glimpses from the haldi ceremony reveal an enchanting yet playful atmosphere, perfectly complemented by Sindhu’s unique outfit. She styled her hair in a relaxed, messy braid and kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The matching white floral jewellery added a touch of whimsy and perfectly tied the look together, highlighting her fun and effortlessly chic style.
Sindhu’s choice makes a strong case for brides considering minimally embellished white lehengas for their pre-wedding festivities. For brides who prefer a more understated elegance and wish to avoid heavy embroidery and bold colours, Sindhu’s haldi look serves as excellent inspiration. It demonstrates how a simple yet elegant white outfit can be just as impactful and memorable.
Sindhu’s haldi look offers brides a refreshing perspective on pre-wedding attire, proving that less can indeed be more when it comes to creating a truly unforgettable look.
