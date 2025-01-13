Celebs

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff reunite for a girls’ trip to Phuket

The duo explores Thailand’s beaches, culture, and bond over matching tattoos
(L-R) Krishna, Nimrit
Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her close friend Krishna Shroff have kicked off 2025 in style with a dreamy getaway to Phuket, Thailand. The two reunited for an unforgettable girls' trip, cementing their bond that began on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The pair made the most of their tropical escape, enjoying Phuket’s beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. From savouring authentic Thai cuisine to basking in the sunshine by turquoise waters, Nimrit and Krishna’s travel diaries had everyone glued to their social media updates.

Nimrit & Krishna's matching tattoos
Adding a twist to their adventure, the friends got matching tattoos of a palm tree—symbolising their shared love for travel and nature. “This trip means so much to us,” Nimrit wrote in one of her Instagram stories, while Krishna shared snaps of their tattoo session, calling it a “forever memory.” Despite competing against each other on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nimrit and Krishna have clearly built a strong friendship. Their Phuket getaway was filled with laughter, scenic views, and endless girl power vibes.

Nimrit & Krishna
The duo’s trip has not only inspired wanderlust but also shown that friendships can thrive beyond the competitive world of reality TV. Nimrit and Krishna’s Phuket escapade is all the travel inspiration you need to start the new year.

