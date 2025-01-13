Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff reunite for a girls’ trip to Phuket

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her close friend Krishna Shroff have kicked off 2025 in style with a dreamy getaway to Phuket, Thailand. The two reunited for an unforgettable girls' trip, cementing their bond that began on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The pair made the most of their tropical escape, enjoying Phuket’s beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. From savouring authentic Thai cuisine to basking in the sunshine by turquoise waters, Nimrit and Krishna’s travel diaries had everyone glued to their social media updates.