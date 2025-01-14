Celebrating 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, Hrithik Roshan shares personal prep notes on social media
As Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which marked Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood debut as a lead actor, celebrates its 25th anniversary, the star took to Instagram to share a nostalgic glimpse into his preparation for the film. On Tuesday, Hrithik posted photos of his handwritten notes from 27 years ago, revealing the dedication and anxieties he faced before his career-defining role.
The notes offered a personal insight into his mindset at the time. One poignant excerpt read, “One life. That's it-only one life, once chance, don't f*** it up, don't give a s*** about small failures...Just keep going, don't break.”
Other lines revealed his focus on specific aspects of his performance, such as “Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also,” and technical details like speech delivery, “No particular word is a threat, stretch out the beginning of the word or join it with the previous word.” He even addressed his stutter, noting, “Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering...It doesn’t happen anymore! It’s all in the mind!” Another note simply advised, “Trust your instinct, they won't let you down.”
Sharing these intimate notes, Hrithik captioned the post, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains.”
He concluded with a reflection on his journey, writing, “So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai.”
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked not only Hrithik’s debut but also that of Ameesha Patel. The 2000 blockbuster, recently re-released in theatres to celebrate Hrithik’s silver jubilee, features him in a double role. Hrithik will next be seen in War 2, the sequel to his 2019 action thriller, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.