Celebrating 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, Hrithik Roshan shares personal prep notes on social media

Sharing these intimate notes, Hrithik captioned the post, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains.”

He concluded with a reflection on his journey, writing, “So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai.”

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked not only Hrithik’s debut but also that of Ameesha Patel. The 2000 blockbuster, recently re-released in theatres to celebrate Hrithik’s silver jubilee, features him in a double role. Hrithik will next be seen in War 2, the sequel to his 2019 action thriller, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.