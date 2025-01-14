Chiranjeevi and PV Sindhu celebrate Sankranthi with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Chiranjeevi, who briefly ventured into politics, launched the Praja Rajyam Party in Tirupati in 2008. The party secured 18 seats. In 2011, it merged with the Indian National Congress, and Chiranjeevi later served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism. He stepped away from active politics in 2014, while his brother Pawan Kalyan continues in politics as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh through the Jana Sena Party in coalition with the BJP and TDP.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. His upcoming project, the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, was initially set for a Sankranthi release but was postponed to accommodate his son Ram Charan’s film Game Changer. Chiranjeevi is also confirmed to work with director Srikanth Odela and is rumored to star in a project helmed by Boyapati Srinu.