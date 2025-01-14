Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house in Los Angeles wildfires

Reality television star Heidi Montag's 2010 album Superficial has hit No. 1 on iTunes' all-genre songs and albums charts — 15 years after its release and just after Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Spencer on Friday posted a series of photos of their house on TikTok with the caption, "Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference."

It worked. Superficial beat Bad Bunny's new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos for the top spot on the albums chart, and the title track beat Blackpink's ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' chant-along single APT. on the songs chart.

"Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom?" Spencer said in an Instagram video posted Sunday. "Our sons are gonna be like, 'My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.' Thank you to everyone who made this happen."

Representatives for Heidi and Spencer didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Superficial saw some of its biggest gains at Apple Music as well. Saturday was Heidi's biggest streaming day in Apple Music history, jumping nearly 600% from the previous Saturday, an Apple Music representative confirmed to a news agency.

On Sunday, the album reentered Apple Music's pop albums chart in 17 countries. It reached the chart for the first time in six countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. Stateside, it peaked at No. 9. It also reentered Apple Music's all-genre albums chart in seven countries, including in the U.S. for the first time, where it hit No. 65.

Heidi was already a cast member on The Hills, which debuted in 2006, when she met Spencer, who joined the MTV reality show for its second season. The couple — particularly Spencer — leaned into their on-screen personas as spotlight-seeking villains, even publishing a book, How to Be Famous: Our Guide to Looking the Part, Playing the Press, and Becoming a Tabloid Fixture, in 2009, the same year they got married.

Dubbed Speidi by the press, they were tabloid regulars known for seeking out entertainment opportunities of all kinds. Music was one of Heidi's many ventures.

After The Hills aired its final episode in 2010, the couple's fame waned. In the years since, they've turned to social media to keep loyal followers updated on their lives.