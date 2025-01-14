Rishab Shetty celebrates Makar Sankranti with family, shares festive picture

Rishab Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti with his family. On Tuesday, the actor shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram featuring his wife Pragathi Shetty and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, all dressed in traditional attire.

Sporting long hair reminiscent of his look for the upcoming Kantara prequel, Rishab extended warm wishes to his fans. His caption read: “Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. #HappySankranti #HappyMakarSankranti.”