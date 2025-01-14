Rishab Shetty celebrates Makar Sankranti with family, shares festive picture

Rishab Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti with his family. On Tuesday, the actor shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram featuring his wife Pragathi Shetty and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, all dressed in traditional attire.
Sporting long hair reminiscent of his look for the upcoming Kantara prequel, Rishab extended warm wishes to his fans. His caption read: “Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. #HappySankranti #HappyMakarSankranti.”
The announcement of Kantara: Chapter 1 has already generated immense excitement among fans. Additionally, Rishab’s confirmation of portraying Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman has further heightened anticipation.
Written, directed, and led by Rishab, Kantara was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film, set in the coastal Karnataka village of Keradi, began its principal photography in August 2021. It achieved monumental success, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film after K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.
The film also received critical acclaim, earning a spot in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th IFFI, where it was honored with the Silver Peacock Special Jury Award.
For his upcoming projects, Rishab has undergone intensive training in Kalaripayattu, one of India’s oldest martial arts from Kerala. His work in Kantara introduced the richness of Konkan folklore to a global audience.
The actor is also collaborating with Sandeep Singh on The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adding another exciting chapter to his illustrious career.