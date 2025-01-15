Alia Bhatt spotted playing pickleball with actor Aditya Seal on her team

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Jigra, was spotted playing pickleball in the city. She was playing a doubles game with actor Aditya Seal in her team.

Of late, the actress has been juggling work, motherhood and fitness by engaging in sporting activity to keep herself fit and active.

It would be worth noting here that lately, pickleball has been growing in popularity among celebrities, particularly in India. For the unversed, pickleball is an outdoor sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It's played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball over a net on a badminton-sized court.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar recently came on board as the brand ambassador for Asia’s largest pickleball event, the Indian Open 2025, lending his star power and passion to the game.