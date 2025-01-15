Alia Bhatt spotted playing pickleball with actor Aditya Seal on her team

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Jigra, was spotted playing pickleball in the city. She was playing a doubles game with actor Aditya Seal in her team.
Of late, the actress has been juggling work, motherhood and fitness by engaging in sporting activity to keep herself fit and active.
It would be worth noting here that lately, pickleball has been growing in popularity among celebrities, particularly in India. For the unversed, pickleball is an outdoor sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It's played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball over a net on a badminton-sized court.
Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar recently came on board as the brand ambassador for Asia’s largest pickleball event, the Indian Open 2025, lending his star power and passion to the game.
Speaking about his involvement he had earlier shared, “Pickleball holds a special place in my heart because it’s not just about the sport—it’s about the connections it fosters and the joy it brings. When I first experienced pickleball with Global Sports, I was struck by their passion and vision to make it a cultural phenomenon in India. Being part of this journey feels deeply personal, and I can’t wait to see how this incredible community continues to grow.”
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also taken a significant step into sports entrepreneurship by becoming the owner of the Chennai franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The move marked the Shaakuntalam star's debut in the sports arena.
The actress was quoted saying, "Expressing her enthusiasm for the sport, the actor said, "It was love at first sight with pickleball. From the moment I discovered it, I was captivated. I'm thrilled to own the Chennai franchise in the upcoming World Pickleball League. Being part of India's evolving sports landscape has always been a dream of mine, especially as we witness an encouraging rise in women's involvement in sports. My goal is to inspire more women and young girls to embrace sports."