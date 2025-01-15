Kriti Sanon shares a wholesome family moment during Lohri celebration

Aside from her film projects, Kriti Sanon has also been making headlines for her alleged relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia. The rumoured couple have been seen spending time with each other on several occasions. However, these two are yet to make their relationship official.

Recently, some unseen pictures of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's romantic New Year getaway took social media by storm. In one of the stills, the actress can be seen standing close to her rumored beau as she rests her head on his shoulder. In another photo, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahl are sitting close, along with actor Varun Sharma, as they enjoyed Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat’s concert.