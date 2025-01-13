Mumbai eateries paint the town with festive flavours for Lohri and Pongal

Experience the best of South Indian culture at Madras Café. Celebrating the traditional festival of Pongal, this eatery in Mumbai serves delicacies like Sweet Pongal, Ven Pongal, Avial and more which are prepared by the finest ingredients and with love. The space is decorated with banana leaves, brass lamps, floral arrangements which welcomes all the visitors to understand the richness of this harvesting festival. One can also enjoy live –pongal making demonstrations by the chef which adds an interactive element to the activities and also allows one and all to understand the festival in depth. Available across all Madras Café outlets in Mumbai till January 31, 2025.