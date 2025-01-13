Mumbai eateries paint the town with festive flavours for Lohri and Pongal

With Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti on your doorstep, its time to look at what Mumbai eateries are preparing for their patrons. Inspired by the traditional flavours of these festival, several special menus have been introduced across the city. Indulge gives you a glimpse of the same.
Honouring the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, The South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel has curated a vegetarian fare. With Neer Mor, Panakkam, Tomato Rasam, Vazhakkai Kootu, Karamanu Poriyal, Ezhudhan Curry, Appam, Kal Dosa, Poori, Paruppu Sadam, Paruppu Kadiyal and many more Pongal traditional, this feast is one which should not be missed. Available till January 16.
The Utsav Food Festival by Khandani Rajdhani brings together dishes inspired by all festivals in January. From Lohri to Makar Sankranti to Pongal, indulge in specialties like Utsav Thali comprising Undhiyu, Paneer Kadai, Jaisalmeri Chana Masala to desserts like Til Laddoo, Motichur Laddoo, Gajar Ka Halwa, and more which are perfect for your taste buds this winter season. Available at all outlets across Mumbai till January 15.
Experience the best of South Indian culture at Madras Café. Celebrating the traditional festival of Pongal, this eatery in Mumbai serves delicacies like Sweet Pongal, Ven Pongal, Avial and more which are prepared by the finest ingredients and with love. The space is decorated with banana leaves, brass lamps, floral arrangements which welcomes all the visitors to understand the richness of this harvesting festival. One can also enjoy live –pongal making demonstrations by the chef which adds an interactive element to the activities and also allows one and all to understand the festival in depth. Available across all Madras Café outlets in Mumbai till January 31, 2025.
This Lohri, head over to Taste of Punjab and soak in the traditional ambiance and flavours. See Punjab come alive in Mumbai with the quintessential bonfire and a Makwana Feast. With dhol beats to dance to and bhangra moves to embrace, the restaurant has made sure to incorporate each element of the festival. One can also enjoy the vibrant mehendi art during the evening. Up for grabs are dishes like Sarson ka Saag with Makki di Roti, Dal Makhani, and Butter Chicken to Amritsari Kulchas, Tandoori Kebabs, Gajar ka Halwa and Phirni to name a few. Available till January 13, 2025. Price Rs 1199+ per person.