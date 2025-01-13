Thoughtful Lohri gifts: Perfect tokens of love for your festive celebrations

Lohri is a vibrant festival celebrating harvest, warmth, and togetherness, marked by bonfires, dancing, and sharing joyous moments. Lohri gifting is all about celebrating warmth, joy, and togetherness. Thoughtful presents like vibrant beauty products, stylish accessories, or wellness gadgets can brighten the festive spirit. Choose gifts that reflect the season’s cheer and offer comfort, style, or indulgence—perfect for sharing love and creating lasting memories this Lohri.
This Lohri, infuse your festive spirit with a burst of color and creativity with the Oriflame OnColour All Eyes Palette. Featuring eight striking eyeshadow shades in a stunning mix of matte and shimmer pastels, this compact wonder is perfect for adding a celebratory pop to your look. With six richly pigmented matte hues and two glistening semi-shimmer shades, it offers endless possibilities to create looks that sparkle and shine. Whether you’re swaying to the rhythms of the bonfire or basking in the warmth of festive gatherings, this palette ensures effortless elegance, wherever you go. Compact, versatile, and complete with a dual-ended applicator and easy-to-follow instructions, it's the ultimate companion for Lohri celebrations.
Price: INR 975. Available online.
Gift the gift of balance this Lohri with the sleek and sophisticated Amazfit Balance Smartwatch. Fusing cutting-edge innovation with timeless style, this smartwatch is powered by Zepp OS 4 and offers AI-driven assistance, ensuring seamless functionality. With an astonishing 25-day battery life in Battery Saver mode, this piece of wearable tech combines luxury with longevity. Wellness features like the Readiness Score and customized fitness plans from Zepp Coach™ make it the perfect companion for a balanced lifestyle. Elegant, intelligent, and packed with features, the Amazfit Balance is the ideal way to start the year on a healthier, smarter note.
Price: INR 20,999. Available online.
Step into a world of comfort and performance this Lohri with the TMM 2025 Limited Edition ASICS GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoes. Tailored for runners and athletes who demand both support and style, these shoes promise stability and a smooth, energizing stride. With lightweight cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, your feet will stay cool and comfortable through even the most energetic festivities. Available in two vibrant colorways, they’re the perfect gift for anyone who loves to move in style and comfort.
Price: INR16,000. Available online.
Indulge your senses this Lohri with the deliciously tempting Oh Sweet! Dulce de Leche Eau de Toilette. A fragrant feast for the senses, this gourmand perfume bursts with sparkling fruity notes and creamy caramel swirls. Inspired by sweet treats, it combines the warmth of Dulce de Leche with playful hints of Peach Candy and Rose Jelly, creating an irresistible fragrance that captures the festive spirit of Lohri. Sweet, nostalgic, and utterly addictive, this is the perfect gift to enchant someone special.
Price: INR 1,899. Available online.
This Lohri, pamper your skin with Dermavive Dry Skin Creme—the ultimate remedy for dry, irritated skin. Specially formulated to restore moisture balance and soothe inflammation, this pH-balanced cream absorbs quickly, offering long-lasting hydration without any greasiness. Enriched with natural colloidal oatmeal, it’s designed to calm flare-ups and leave skin soft, smooth, and healthy. Perfect for daily use on even the most sensitive skin, it's a must-have for maintaining comfort and protection through the cold, festive season.
Price: INR 1,000. Available online.
Give your little one the gift of warmth and protection this Lohri with the Baby Forest Komal Sneh Winter Care Combo. Designed with love and nature’s finest ingredients, this set includes three essential products to keep delicate skin soft, smooth, and nourished through the chilly months. The Komal Shwaas Baby Vapor Rub, infused with natural oils like Eucalyptus and Lavender, soothes coughs and promotes restful sleep. The Khilta Mukhra Baby Face Cream offers deep hydration, while the Badami Sneh Baby Forest Organic Cold Pressed Almond Oil gently nourishes and protects. A thoughtful gift for the little ones in your life, packed with care and warmth for the festive season.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
This Lohri, embrace the festive spirit in style with Rangita’s stunning collection of ethnic wear. From the warmth of cozy cottons to the elegance of flowing georgettes, Rangita offers a range of rich, vibrant colors perfect for this joyful occasion. Whether it’s mustard yellows, fiery reds, or earthy greens, our collection features everything from flowy kurtas to chic A-line dresses, all designed for ultimate comfort and style. With sizes ranging from S to 3XL, there's something for everyone to shine in. Make this Lohri your most stylish yet with Rangita’s festive collection.
Price starts at INR 799. Available online.
Elevate the festive spirit this Lohri with WOW Skin Science’s luxurious Eau De Parfum Kits, designed to complement the warmth and joy of the season. With four exquisite 20 ml fragrances for both men and women, each kit captures the essence of nature’s beauty and exotic destinations. Men can enjoy refreshing Oceanic Waves and warm Golden Sands, while women indulge in enchanting Arabian Nights and sunny Beach Walk. These fragrances are the perfect way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories, whether gifting a loved one or treating yourself.
Price: INR 999 each. Available online.