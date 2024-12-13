Brides day out! Essential bridal beauty products are here

Every bride dreams of looking radiant and flawless on her big day. As wedding season approaches, finding the perfect bridal makeup becomes a transformative journey, blending timeless elegance with personal style. From long-lasting foundations to bold eye looks, these essential makeup techniques and products will ensure you shine with confidence, creating beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.
For the modern bride, flawless beauty starts with a glowing skincare routine. Focus on luxe moisturisers, rejuvenating serums, and gentle exfoliators to perfect your complexion. Complement this with a long-lasting foundation, waterproof mascara, and a radiant highlighter for a picture-perfect bridal look.
Oriflame The ONE Smart Sync Lipstick Trio
Your perfect lip companion for the wedding day is here. This lipstick is designed to suit every bride’s complexion, offering 8-hour, kiss-proof colour that keeps your lips soft and radiant. Infused with Cocoa and Shea Butter and powered by adaptive Lip Response Technology, it ensures you look flawless from ‘I do’ to the last dance. Available in 15 stunning shades that will make your bridal beauty unforgettable.
Price: ₹1,797. Available online.
Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation
A must-have for every bride-to-be, the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation combines nourishment with coverage to create a radiant bridal look. Whether you're aiming for a natural glow for pre-wedding events or a high-coverage base for the wedding day, this foundation adapts to your needs. Its lightweight formula blends seamlessly into the skin, providing a breathable veil that keeps you looking and feeling your best throughout your celebrations. Available in 20 shades designed to match every Indian skin tone and undertone, it ensures a flawless complexion that lasts from the sangeet to the wedding ceremony.
Price: ₹1,039. Available online.
Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion
Enhance your bridal beauty routine with Neutriderm’s Moisturising Lotion. This dermatologist-recommended formula with Vitamin E helps protect and nourish your skin, keeping it hydrated and shielded from UV damage. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly to maintain deep hydration, reducing dryness and redness from sun exposure. Suitable for all skin types, this lotion will give you glowing, hydrated skin for your wedding day.
Price: ₹1,000. Available online.
WOW Skin Science Vitamin C & Niacinamide Brightening Face Serum
Achieve a glowing, radiant complexion this wedding season with WOW Skin Science Vitamin C & Niacinamide Brightening Face Serum. Packed with the power of pure Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and essential oils, this serum hydrates, repairs, and restores your skin's natural luminosity. It helps fade dark spots, smooths uneven skin tone, and gives your face a bright, flawless finish. For the best results, use twice daily to transform your skin into a glowing canvas for your wedding festivities.
Price: ₹429. Available online.
Giordani Gold Serum-Infused Pearls
Get the perfect bridal glow with Giordani Gold Serum-Infused Pearls. This luxurious product blends illuminating pearls for a radiant finish, giving your complexion a natural flush of colour. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Youth Reveal Serum, it provides a weightless, even finish for youthful, glowing skin. These versatile pearls can be used as bronzer, blusher, or highlighter, allowing you to create a range of bridal looks from subtle shimmer to bold radiance.
Price: ₹3,299. Available online.
Forever Love Matte Liquid Lipstick by Color Cupid
Step into wedding season with Color Cupid’s Forever Love Matte Liquid Lipstick. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide, this luxurious lipstick keeps your lips soft, hydrated, and full of intense color. Its smooth, creamy-matte finish lasts up to 18 hours, ensuring you stay flawless from the ceremony to the after-party. Transfer-proof and smudge-proof, it’s the perfect companion for your special day. Co-created with makeup artists, it offers easy application and stunning results.
Price: ₹299. Available online.
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Complete your bridal look with Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, designed to give you long, voluminous lashes. Enriched with bamboo extract and fibers, this formula creates fuller, longer lashes without weighing them down. The flexible Flex Tower brush provides full coverage, ensuring a flawless finish for your bridal makeup. Ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes, this waterproof mascara is perfect for emotional moments, lasting through every joyful tear.
Price: ₹449. Available online.
Gabit’s Skincare Box
Gabit’s Skincare Box offers a complete skincare solution for brides-to-be, featuring a Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Face Wash, 8% Vitamin C Face Serum, Ceramide & Hyaluronic Face Moisturizer, and 100% Mineral Sunscreen. This set ensures clear, hydrated skin, creating a flawless base for makeup. Free from harmful chemicals and enriched with superfoods, probiotics, and prebiotics, it promotes healthier skin.
Price: ₹1,860. Available online.
Forest Essentials Kumkumadi Night Cream
Forest Essentials Kumkumadi Night Cream is designed to repair and rejuvenate skin after a long day of sun, pollution, and heat exposure. Infused with Ayurvedic herbs like Manikya Bhasma, it helps reduce scars, pigmentation, and imperfections while promoting new cell growth. This chemical-free, eco-friendly night cream maintains even skin tone and hydration, perfect for dry skin.
Price: ₹2,425. Available online.
Revlon ColorStay Xtensionnaire™ Lengthening Mascara
Revlon ColorStay Xtensionnaire™ Lengthening Mascara delivers maximum lash extension with its lightweight Flexi-Polymer fibers and tapered brush, creating bold definition and 2X longer-looking lashes. Infused with Pro Vitamin B5, it nourishes and strengthens natural lashes over time. Featuring Adapti-Flex Technology, this smudge-proof, flake-proof mascara offers up to 24-hour wear for flexible, long-lasting results.
Price: ₹1,299. Available online.
Dr. Su’s Exosome Serum, XO Plump Party
Dr. Su’s Exosome Serum, XO Plump Party, combines exosomes, 2% Hyaluronic Acid, and Copper Peptide to boost skin elasticity, firmness, and collagen production while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Its Liposomal Deep Delivery System ensures deeper penetration for maximum effectiveness. Lightweight and fragrance-free, it suits all skin types and can be used daily.
Price: ₹1,699. Available online.
L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum
Revitalise tired eyes with L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum. Enriched with 3% Glycolic Acid, Vitamin CG, and Niacinamide, it effectively reduces dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes refreshed and radiant. The cooling Triple Bead applicator adds an extra soothing touch, ideal for late nights and special gatherings.
Price: ₹699. Available online.
Magic Touch Concealer by Anastasia Beverly Hills
Achieve flawless coverage with Magic Touch Concealer by Anastasia Beverly Hills. This creamy, lightweight formula provides medium to full coverage, brightening and blurring imperfections for a natural, seamless finish. With an ultra-smooth texture and long-lasting wear, it’s your go-to for a bright, soft-focus, perfected look.
Price: ₹2,700. Available online.
Rivona Naturals’ Pink Brightening Cream
Achieve a radiant, natural glow with Rivona Naturals’ Pink Brightening Cream — your wedding season essential! Lightweight and hydrating, it evens skin tone for a dewy, flawless finish that lasts all day. Perfect for a fresh, no-makeup look, this cream ensures a luminous complexion throughout the season.
Price: ₹799. Available online.
Etude Mini Glow Fixing Tints
Etude Mini Glow Fixing Tints enhance lips with a radiant, luminous glow. Their hydrating formula keeps lips moisturised and soft, while the long-lasting, glossy finish adds a glamorous touch. These tints are non-sticky and cruelty-free, offering a perfect combination of shine and care for your lips.
Price: ₹650. Available online.
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit
Achieve radiant, flawless skin with O3+ Bridal Facial Kit. This 10-step treatment brightens, deep cleanses, balances oil, and reduces dullness, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots for all skin types. The kit includes Cleansing Foam, D-tan Pack, Whitening Tonic, Massage Cream, Serum, Power Mask, Arbutin Serum & Powder, and SPF 30.
Price: ₹885. Available online.
Shryoan Check Leaders Blusher
The Shryoan Check Leaders Blusher and Highlighter duo helps you achieve a glowing complexion with a luminous highlighter and richly pigmented blusher for a natural flush. Its smooth, blendable texture provides a buildable, long-lasting finish for all skin tones. Perfect for both daytime and evening looks, this compact, travel-friendly set is a must-have for flawless touch-ups on the go.
Price: ₹279. Available online.