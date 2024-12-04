The winter & wedding edit: 25 beauty products to keep you radiant and hydrated this season

There’s a nip in the air and it’s also the wedding season. We aren’t talking about winter weddings though; instead we are implying two different facets of this time of the year. December calls for all things cosy and comfortable, which also means taking extra care of your skin and hair. And since this is also the time when brides-to-be gear up for their D-Day, skincare and haircare regimen becomes all the more essential. Keeping this in mind, we have curated a list of 25 products to ensure your skin and hair stay radiant and well-cared-for throughout the season.
Discover the ideal age-defying solutions with Kama Ayurveda’s Kumkumadi range, which revives an ancient Ayurvedic treasure. Based on ancient medical texts, Kumkumadi combines time-honored wisdom with modern skincare, offering rejuvenation at the cellular level and strengthening skin defenses for a youthful, radiant look. This collection provides a complete skincare regimen with six products: Facial Oil, Day Cream, Night Cream, Face Scrub, Cleansing Oil, and Bi-Phase Essence. The range can be tailored to suit different skin types and concerns, from dry and dehydrated to oily and combination skin. Rooted in the ancient Ashtanga Hridayama text, Kumkumadi taps into the skin-rejuvenating power of saffron (kumkum), which has been celebrated for centuries. At its core is the legendary Kumkumadi Thailam, a unique Ayurvedic formula that has been used for over 1500 years, proving its timeless effectiveness.
Price on request. Available online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills unveils its newest innovation in the Indian market — the Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel. This lightweight, buildable gel provides up to 24 hours of wear, adding natural volume, colour, and definition to your brows. With a unique, mousse-like formula, it effortlessly coats each brow hair from root to tip, delivering a smooth, natural finish. The dual-action brush, featuring both long and short bristles, tints, volumizes, and defines brows with precision, ensuring a mess-free application. This water-resistant formula is suitable for all brow types and comes in warm, cool, and neutral shades. This product is also cruelty-free and vegan, making it an ideal choice for any brow look.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Oils in three exciting variants are here! These lip oils provide the ideal combination of hydration and shine, with a rich, conditioning texture that keeps lips soft and nourished. The non-sticky formula glides on smoothly, giving a glossy finish that feels light and comfortable. Equipped with an ultra-soft doe-foot applicator, it delivers the perfect amount of product in a single swipe. Infused with a nourishing blend of coconut, raspberry, and passion fruit oils, it locks in moisture while a lip-plumping extract visibly enhances lips, giving them a naturally fuller appearance. Available in three irresistible scents: Passion Fruit, Coconut, and Watermelon.
Price: 2,400. Available online.
The ILEM JAPAN Deep Moisturizer is expertly formulated to hydrate and nourish dehydrated, sensitive skin with a luxurious blend of Sea Fennel Plant Stem Cells, Shea Butter, and Japanese Rice Germ Oil. This deeply moisturizing formula repairs and strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, leaving it soft, plumped, and radiant. Ideal for colder weather, the ILEM JAPAN Deep Moisturizer locks in long-lasting hydration, ensuring your skin feels revitalized and resilient throughout the day.
Price: INR 1,838. Available online.
This wedding season, find the perfect palette to match your style with Urban Color’s Dazzle Eyeshadow Palettes. Available in two vibrant options, Tickle Me Pink and Nude Party, these palettes feature a mix of matte and shimmer finishes for a versatile look. The highly pigmented, blendable formulas provide long-lasting, crease-proof color that enhances your natural eye shape without a cakey finish. Infused with Vitamin E, these palettes are suitable for all skin types and are both paraben-free and cruelty-free.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
Laneige has a special treat for lip care lovers — the new Lip Sleeping Mask Cotton Candy. This limited-edition flavour blends sweetness with effective care, adding a touch of luxury to your nighttime routine. Infused with the Berry Fruit Complex and Vitamin C, it provides deep hydration and a boost of antioxidants to heal dry, chapped lips. The nourishing combination of Coconut Oil and Shea Butter seals in moisture overnight, leaving your lips incredibly soft and smooth by morning. Its dermatologist-tested formula gently exfoliates, making it ideal for all lip types.
Price: INR 1,750. Available online.
The Body Shop unveils The India Edit, a vibrant and unique Bath & Body Collection inspired by India’s rich culture and natural beauty. Featuring four thoughtfully curated collections—Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape—this range celebrates the essence of India with ingredients that embody its timeless appeal. True to The Body Shop’s ethical values, these collections are vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested, made with over 90% natural ingredients and IFRA-certified fragrances. The India Edit offers a luxurious and sensory experience while ensuring your skincare routine remains sustainable and kind to both your skin and the planet.
Price on request. Available online.
Give your skin a revitalizing boost this winter with the innovative FCL Penta peel pads, specifically designed for easy at-home use. These pads work gently to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, promoting the renewal of healthy skin cells. As a result, your complexion becomes smoother, more hydrated, and naturally glowing. They are perfect for tackling common winter skin issues like dryness, dullness, and the appearance of fine lines. With regular use, the FCL Penta peel pads leave your skin with a refreshed, youthful texture that looks and feels rejuvenated. A true essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin throughout the colder months.
Price: INR 1,625. Available online.
Enhance your eye makeup routine with the Revlon ColorStay Day to Night Eye Shadow palette, designed to provide ultimate versatility for every occasion. This thoughtfully crafted palette allows you to effortlessly transition your look from a soft, natural daytime style to a bold, dramatic evening look with ease. Whether you're preparing for a busy day at the office or getting ready for a night out on the town, this palette has the perfect array of shades to complement your needs. From subtle neutrals to striking, deeper tones, it ensures you always have the right hues to create a stunning eye makeup look, no matter the time of day or event.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
For skin that radiates as brightly as your wedding day, Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation is the ultimate beauty companion. This multitasking wonder combines the benefits of BB, CC, and DD creams, providing the perfect mix of hydration, coverage, and SPF 30 protection to keep your skin flawless and glowing throughout every ceremony. Its lightweight, breathable formula blurs imperfections, giving you a natural, airbrushed finish. Whether you’re posing for photos, walking down the aisle, or dancing the night away, this foundation ensures a smooth, radiant look that lasts from the vows to the final celebration.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
The ITC Dermafique Acne Avert Spot Corrector is specially formulated and dermatologist-tested for Indian skin. Designed to address specific skincare concerns, this innovative solution targets multiple acne-related issues, including red spots, bumps, scaly patches, and dark marks, while reducing acne severity in just one day! Powered by the Active-rich AzeAct formula, which includes 6 active ingredients, it offers targeted action against acne lesions. With a 2.5% concentration of Azelaic Acid, a well-known acne treatment, this paraben-free formula also helps reduce blackheads and whiteheads within 24 hours, combats stubborn recurring acne, and minimizes pore size from the very first use.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Weddings are a whirlwind of emotions, celebrations, and non-stop glamour, and your lipstick needs to keep up. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is designed to do just that! Available in 9 stunning shades, it’s perfect for every moment of the wedding—from the vibrant Haldi mornings to the elegant reception nights. Its lightweight, matte finish, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant formula ensures your lips stay flawless through every laugh, toast, and selfie.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Damaged hair can really bring down your mood, especially after trying everything to reverse the effects of pollution, hard water, humidity, or harsh weather. 2.Oh!, a science-driven hair care brand crafted in Italy and tailored for India, has introduced the perfect solution to restore your hair’s health like never before! The 2.Oh! Reconstruction Hair Mask is the powerful treatment your hair has been longing for. With every use, it not only restores your hair’s natural beauty and shine but also revives dull, damaged strands. Suitable for all hair types, including colored or grey hair, it can be used daily or once a week as a deep conditioner. Just a small amount, about the size of a pea, delivers instant and long-lasting results.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
In keeping with the festive wedding season, OPI has introduced a collection of new shimmer shades to its Infinite Shine range, perfect for this time of year. The added shimmer in these shades enhances the shine and splendor of celebrations, complementing every outfit. With a range of tones from classy coppers to captivating deep colors, these shades are designed to embody the spirit of celebration. From timeless nudes and refined pinks to bold reds and luxurious jewel tones, OPI Infinite Shine offers an extensive array of shades to choose from.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
Innisfree unveils the new Fruity Squeeze Tints, crafted to give your lips a glossy, hydrating shine with every swipe. Infused with the cutting-edge Shine Coating System, these tints feature 30% extra moisture, ensuring your lips remain soft, hydrated, and radiant throughout the day. These shine-boosting tints provide rich colour payoff, allowing you to achieve a vibrant hue without compromising comfort. The translucent colour seamlessly blends onto your lips, giving the effect of freshly squeezed fruit, and lasts for hours. Enhanced with luxurious olive, argan, and jojoba oils, it offers a burst of hydration, leaving your lips feeling as good as they look.
Price: INR 890. Available online.
O3+ unveils its latest skincare breakthrough – Moisture Boost Glow Cream, a revolutionary formula that provides over 48 hours of deep hydration. This oil-free, self-replenishing gel cream is ideal for today’s fast-paced lifestyles, keeping your skin nourished and radiant regardless of the challenges it encounters. Infused with cutting-edge hydration technology, this calming cream protects against extreme weather, pollution, blue light, and mask-wearing, making it essential for those always on the move. The formula absorbs quickly, offering visible results within 3 seconds, while sealing in moisture even under the harshest conditions. It improves skin texture, leaving it plump and glowing, and creates an ideal base for smooth makeup application.
Price: INR 830. Available online.
This wedding season, let your skin glow with perfection using Arya Vaidya Pharmacy’s serum. Crafted with expert precision, the luxurious Kumkumadi Thailam captures the timeless essence of Ayurveda and the profound beauty it offers to those who seek it. Kumkumadi Thailam is a revered Ayurvedic formula known for its remarkable ability to enhance skin health and reveal a natural radiance. Its unique blend works to repair and rejuvenate facial skin, countering the effects of environmental stressors. The result is an even skin tone and a luminous, healthy glow that beautifully reflects your inner radiance.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Achieve a radiant, second-skin finish with the Swiss Beauty Select Game Changer Serum Foundation. This lightweight, breathable formula provides flawless coverage that blends effortlessly, creating a perfect look that feels incredibly comfortable. Whether you’re after a natural glow or full glam, this serum foundation layers beautifully for any occasion. Infused with Pectin, Trehalose, Glycerin, and Hyaluronic Acid, it hydrates and nourishes your skin, making it the ultimate combination of makeup and skincare. Available in 4 shades, this paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan foundation ensures beauty with a conscience.
Price: INR 650. Available online.
La Pink Ideal Bright White Haldi Night Cream is a 100% microplastic-free formula that serves as the ultimate skin-brightening treatment, working overnight to lighten and brighten your skin for a glass-like glow. Infused with potent natural ingredients like Kakadu Plum, Mulberry, and Cactus flower extract, this night cream deeply nourishes your skin and helps reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and blemishes. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, providing essential moisture and nourishment without leaving any oily residue, resulting in an even-toned, radiant complexion. It comprises a unique blend of White Haldi and Sea lettuce flakes, sourced from France. Together, they enhance your skin’s radiance and promote a glass-like finish.
Price: INR 645. Available online.
Fixderma Teenilicious Body Lotion Sparkle is a luxurious blend of botanical extracts and deeply hydrating moisturizers, perfect for giving your skin a radiant, glowing finish. Apply this nourishing lotion to your body, arms, and legs whenever you want to add a touch of sparkle and shine. With its natural color and fragrance, this lotion not only enhances your skin’s appearance but also works wonders for its health. Infused with apple fruit extract, it helps to deeply hydrate, brighten the complexion, and reduce the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. Additionally, glycerine effectively moisturises, alleviates dryness, and revitalizes the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.
Price: INR 625. Available online.
Say goodbye to lifeless lashes and hello to a bold, captivating look with Recode Mascara Black Germany. This 10 ml mascara is the perfect choice for anyone seeking lush volume, remarkable length, and intense black colour. Crafted with precision in Germany, its advanced formula applies smoothly, coating every lash from root to tip without smudging or clumping, ensuring a flawless finish that lasts all day. Enriched with nourishing ingredients to keep your lashes healthy and defined, this mascara is ideal for both special occasions and everyday wear. Recode Mascara Black Germany is your must-have beauty essential for a mascara that delivers exceptional performance and an effortlessly dramatic look.
Price: INR 532. Available online.
Nat Habit Multi-Nut Shea Omega-3 Body Malai is ideal for those with dry skin or acne. This body malai pack, made with ingredients from the kitchen, is rich in Omega-3 from multiple nuts, providing deep hydration for the entire body. As we mentioned, full body care is essential. The 100% glycerin-free formula offers 48-hour moisturization, helps clear body acne and keratosis pilaris, and works to reduce spots, blemishes, and tan while repairing the skin. It also soothes dryness and flakiness. This intense night repair cream contains raw milk, shea butter, coconut oil, and walnut, giving the skin a visible glow.
Price: INR 345. Available online.
Insight Cosmetics Radiance Filter is a multifunctional beauty must-have that brightens your complexion. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, it smooths out imperfections and leaves you with a radiant, glowing finish. Whether used on its own for a subtle glow or layered under or over makeup, this versatile formula boosts your skin's luminosity. Ideal for achieving a fresh, luminous look, it’s your go-to for a flawless, glowing appearance in one bottle. Reveal your natural radiance with this innovative beauty product.
Price: INR 280. Available online.
This season, elevate your look with Fashion Colour’s non-transfer lip gloss. It features a nourishing formula that glides smoothly over the lips, providing a layer of moisture that shields them from dryness caused by external elements. The silky texture of the gloss creates a lightweight, kissable finish without any stickiness, and the matte effect aligns with the latest makeup trends. Whether you're running errands or heading out for a night out, this gloss stays in place without transferring, ensuring your lips stay beautiful and picture-perfect all day long.
Price: INR 240. Available online.
The Himalaya Pollution Detox Charcoal Face Wash is a soap-free formula enriched with Activated Coconut Charcoal and Green Tea, carefully crafted to address the harmful effects of high pollution levels on your skin. This powerful face wash works to detoxify and purify the skin by effectively removing dirt, impurities, and excess oil that accumulate throughout the day. The Activated Coconut Charcoal helps draw out toxins, while Green Tea provides antioxidant protection. It’s the perfect solution to keep your skin clear, refreshed, and healthy-looking, especially during times of increased pollution and poor air quality. Ideal for daily use, this face wash ensures your skin remains balanced and revitalized, even in challenging environmental conditions.
Price: INR 210. Available online.