Winter is coming! 15 skincare products for hydrated, glowing skin for the season

Winter skincare requires extra care to combat dryness, irritation, and moisture loss caused by cold air and indoor heating. Look for products that provide deep hydration, strengthen the skin’s barrier, and lock in moisture. Rich moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and shea butter are essential, while oils and balms can offer added protection. New product launches this season include nourishing serums, hydrating masks, and gentle exfoliators designed to rejuvenate dry, flaky skin. Innovations like multi-layer hyaluronic acids, vitamin C-enriched creams, and soothing botanicals are making winter skincare more effective, ensuring healthy, glowing skin all season long.
Innisfree’s Hydration Boost Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum is Korea’s leading hydrating essence, offering a thoughtful and powerful solution for skin that’s craving moisture, delivering instant relief to dehydration while maintaining a perfect moisture balance all day long, leaving your skin looking radiant, fresh, and rejuvenated. It’s the go-to serum for those into vegan skincare, as it’s free from any animal-derived ingredients and reflects Innisfree’s dedication to eco-friendly, cruelty-free practices, so you can feel good about your skincare routine inside and out. With its innovative formula, the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum boasts 7x more hydration power thanks to its triple-layer Hyaluronic Acid technology, keeping your skin nourished and moisturized for up to 72 hours.
Price: INR 2,200. Available online.
Winter is here with its cozy vibes and chilly winds, but don’t let your skin lose its glow! Introducing the Marmelo Beauty Serum Blusher, your essential winter skincare companion. Designed to fight dryness and dullness, this serum is packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide to provide deep hydration while strengthening your skin barrier. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it leaves your skin soft, supple, and radiant—perfect for your winter look. Whether you're heading out or unwinding, Marmelo Beauty Serum Blusher is your skin's new best friend. Plus, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful ingredients, making it a great choice for you and the planet.
Price: INR 2,199 (18ml). Available online.
Indulge in the ultimate skincare luxury with Milagro Beauty Pure Essential Oil, enriched with 24k gold to enhance your skin’s natural glow and restore youthful radiance. Infused with 24k gold leaf, this premium formula deeply nourishes and revitalizes, combating winter dryness and the signs of aging effortlessly. This multi-purpose face oil works beneath the surface to smooth fine lines, reduce wrinkles, and improve elasticity, leaving your skin firm, radiant, and rejuvenated. Powered by ingredients like almond oil, oudh oil, pumpkin seed oil, and neem oil, it hydrates without clogging pores, making it suitable for all skin types—dry, oily, or combination. Ideal for your winter skincare routine, Milagro Beauty Pure Essential Oil with 24 Gold ensures your skin stays soft, luminous, and refreshed year-round.
Price: INR 1,600 (15ml). Available online.
Indulgeo Essentials Vitamin C Glow Essence is your key to achieving a radiant, glowing complexion. Infused with Vitamin C, this luxurious essence brightens dull skin, evens out skin tone, and targets signs of aging, leaving your skin with a fresh, dewy glow. Rich in powerful antioxidants, it protects against environmental stress, fades dark spots, and refines skin texture for a more youthful appearance. Lightweight and quick-absorbing, it deeply hydrates without clogging pores, making it suitable for all skin types. Just a few drops will leave your skin feeling refreshed, revitalized, and naturally radiant.
Price: INR 1,240. Available online.
Skinvest’s Smoothie In-Shower Body Conditioner is a distinctive, water-activated formula that elevates your shower routine into a luxurious self-care moment. Simply apply it to damp skin at the end of your shower, and enjoy 24-hour hydration, reduced body acne, and a soft, smooth finish. This easy-to-use body conditioner ensures your skin stays hydrated and healthy throughout the winter season, without any extra effort.
Price: INR 1,220. Available online.
As winter approaches, it’s important to adjust your skincare routine to address the changing weather. The transition from hot and humid to cold can leave your skin feeling dry and dull. To maintain a glowing, well-nourished complexion, proper hydration and moisturization are essential. FCL Transformation Face Oil is the perfect daily essential for achieving deeply hydrated, radiant skin, particularly during the winter months. This face oil is designed to rejuvenate and provide intense hydration, balancing your skin and restoring its natural glow. Suitable for all skin types, it tackles dullness and revitalizes your complexion, making it an ideal choice for the colder season.
Price: INR 1,195. Available online.
Indulge in the serene beauty of the Lotus Collection by The Body Shop, infused with the essence of the lotus flower—a timeless symbol of grace and elegance. Designed for all skin types, this luxurious range offers a calming and hydrating experience, with products that help restore balance and refresh your skin. The collection includes a 250ml shower gel, a 200ml body lotion, and a 100ml body mist, each carefully formulated to hydrate, soothe, and leave your skin feeling soft and revitalized. With a delicate, rosy fragrance, it’s the perfect choice for those looking to unwind and enjoy a moment of tranquility.
Prices: INR 395 (shower gel), INR 695 (body lotion), INR 795 (body mist). Available online.
The La Pink Ideal Bright Face Serum is a 100% microplastic-free formula with White Haldi that helps achieve bright, luminous, glass-like skin. Its unique 360° formula combines Kakadu plum, Sea Lettuce flakes, and Cactus flower extract to reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and inflammation while hydrating and soothing the skin. With regular use, this lightweight, non-greasy serum improves brightness and luminosity, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and glowing. Enjoy a radiant complexion with the powerful ingredients that enhance your skin’s natural beauty.
Price: INR 845. Available online.
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Oil Face is a powerful blend of 10 natural oils, Retinol, and Vitamin C, designed to target the most stubborn signs of aging. Dermatologist-approved and free from parabens and phthalates, this oil deeply rejuvenates your skin, combining the benefits of pure oils, Retinol, and Vitamin C to deliver multi-purpose anti-aging effects. Enriched with natural Cocoa Butter, it not only helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles but also nourishes and hydrates your skin for a smoother, healthier look.
Price: INR 697 (30ml). Available online.
Mcaffeine Choco Body Butter is formulated to deeply absorb into your skin, providing up to 72 hours of intense moisturization. Infused with Cocoa and Shea Butter, along with Caramel, it nourishes and hydrates your skin, leaving it soft and smooth. This body butter enhances skin texture and helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks.
Price: INR 645 (250g). Available online.
As winter sets in, it’s important to update your skincare routine to protect against dryness and environmental pollutants that dehydrate your skin. Fixderma, a dermatologist-recommended brand, offers essential products to keep your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the season. With its scientifically-formulated solutions, it helps maintain a healthy complexion even in harsh winter conditions. The Fixderma Durave Brightening Body Lotion is a non-greasy lotion, enriched with white mulberry extract, cybright G, and niacinamide that helps fade dark spots, even skin tone, and provide long-lasting hydration for radiant, youthful skin.
Price: INR 625. Available online.
The Derma Co. X Skin Renew Peptide + Anti-Pollution Face Wash is a powerful cleanser formulated to protect and revitalize your skin from daily environmental stress. Infused with Peptides and Niacinamide, it deeply cleanses by removing impurities, pollutants, and excess oil, while strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. Peptides enhance skin resilience and smoothness, while Niacinamide helps minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. This gentle yet effective face wash is perfect for achieving a fresh, healthy glow, making it ideal for daily skin renewal and protection.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Winter can leave your skin feeling dry, but Simple Skincare’s Hydrating Light Moisturiser is here to help. It keeps your skin hydrated and balanced throughout the cold months. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s ideal for oily skin, providing deep nourishment without clogging pores. Infused with Borage Seed Oil, Pro-Vitamin B5, and Vitamin E, it helps combat dryness while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and naturally radiant. Enjoy lasting hydration that feels light and keeps your skin healthy all year round!
Price: INR 465. Available online.
Rivona Naturals Makeup Cleansing Butter is a gentle yet effective cleanser that effortlessly removes makeup and impurities while keeping your skin hydrated and soft. Specially formulated for all beauty lovers, this luxurious cleansing butter melts away makeup without stripping the skin of its natural moisture, making it perfect for daily use. It cleanses deeply, leaving your skin feeling refreshed, smooth, and nourished after each use. Ideal for all skin types, it ensures your skin stays soft and hydrated, providing a clean canvas without any harsh residues.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Moha’s Foot Care Cream is a must-have for your winter skincare routine, offering a natural, clinically tested formula that targets dry, cracked feet. Infused with nourishing ingredients like Papaya, Aloe Vera, and Peppermint Oil, it gently exfoliates, deeply hydrates, and provides a refreshing, soothing effect. Papaya helps remove dead skin cells, Aloe Vera replenishes moisture, and Peppermint Oil adds a cooling sensation. With its fast-acting formula, you’ll notice visible improvements in just five days, leaving your feet soft, smooth, and well-nourished.
Price: INR 335. Available online.