Must-have winter skincare: New product drops to keep your skin glowing

With the wedding season on and a plethora of chores to do, if you happen to miss your facial treatment, then worry not because o3+ Bridal Facial Kits are here. With three variants for a salon like treatment one must not miss out on these. For Radiant Glow and Glowing Skin, check out the kit with a cleansing foam, D-tan pack, whitening tonic, Whitening Massage Cream, Whitening Serum, Facial power Mask Powder 2030 and Gel 2030, Arbutin Serum & Powder , and O3+ SPF 30. To nourish and hydrate your skin with the power of Vitamin C, the specific kit contains a Vitamin-C cleanser, microdermabrasion scrub, Vitamin C Tonic, a peel off mask, Vitamin-C glow serum, Vitamin-C Sheet Mask, and SPF 30 Cream. Lastly, for Oxygenating Glow Skin for Acne, one can use the kit with Milk Wash, Oxygenating Cleansing Gel for exfoliation, D-tan pack, Oxygen Tonic, Oxygenating Facial Mask, Brightening Serum, Radiant Paper Mask, and Meladerm SPF 30. Each kit is tailor made as per the needs of various skin and there is something for everybody!

Available online. Rs 830 onwards