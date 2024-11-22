Must-have winter skincare: New product drops to keep your skin glowing

This winter, check out these new skincare drops that would come in handy for you.
Blur India's latest drop are the six fragrance pocket perfume. These cosy boxes fit in very well in your pockets and can be carried anywhere with ease. They come in four fragrances namely "Smells Like A Warm Hug" which combines chocolate, caramel, and vanilla; ''Smells Like A Candy Store" mixes citrus and vanilla; for the floral and fruity note lovers is the "Smells Like Fresh Cut Flowers" with jasmine, rose, and earthy patchouli; "Smells Like Breakfast in Bed" is all about coffee-and-vanilla; "Smells Like I'm Dipped In Berries" mixes juicy berries, florals, and citrus; and lastly, "Smells Like An Autumn Morning" has infusions of grapefruit, pepper, and cedar.
Available online. Rs 350
With the wedding season on and a plethora of chores to do, if you happen to miss your facial treatment, then worry not because o3+ Bridal Facial Kits are here. With three variants for a salon like treatment one must not miss out on these. For Radiant Glow and Glowing Skin, check out the kit with a cleansing foam, D-tan pack, whitening tonic, Whitening Massage Cream, Whitening Serum, Facial power Mask Powder 2030 and Gel 2030, Arbutin Serum & Powder , and O3+ SPF 30. To nourish and hydrate your skin with the power of Vitamin C, the specific kit contains a Vitamin-C cleanser, microdermabrasion scrub, Vitamin C Tonic, a peel off mask, Vitamin-C glow serum, Vitamin-C Sheet Mask, and SPF 30 Cream. Lastly, for Oxygenating Glow Skin for Acne, one can use the kit with Milk Wash, Oxygenating Cleansing Gel for exfoliation, D-tan pack, Oxygen Tonic, Oxygenating Facial Mask, Brightening Serum, Radiant Paper Mask, and Meladerm SPF 30. Each kit is tailor made as per the needs of various skin and there is something for everybody!
Available online. Rs 830 onwards
Check out these long-lasting and hydrating Fruity Squeeze Tints by INNISFREE. Its smooth application gives you a glossy look. With ingredients like olive, argan and jojoba oils, one can be tension- free while application since the natural ingredients would help in nourishing the lips as well. Their handy packaging makes them a part of your portable vanity kit. These Squeeze Tints are available in five shades namely Brick Red, Red Brown, Peach Pink, Coral and Dewy Red.
Available online. Rs 890
Keeping your skin moisturised in winters is an absolute must. That is why Aqualogica drops its latest product the Glow+ Milk Fluid Moisturizer. These super light, silky and creamy texture gives long-lasting hydration. It contains ingredients like Payaya, Vitamic C and Hyaluronic Acid which helps in skin lightening, brightening, hydration boost and leave it soft and supple.
Available online. Rs 449