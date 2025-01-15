Madhuri Dixit adds a stunning Ferrari 296 GTS worth over INR 6 crores to her luxury car collection

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have added another head-turner to their impressive car collection: a Ferrari 296 GTS. The couple was recently spotted leaving a building, with Madhuri looking glamorous in a blue dress and Shriram sporting a sharp black and white ensemble. They greeted fans and paparazzi before driving off in their dazzling new red Ferrari.

The Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa is a two-seater convertible, priced over INR 6 crore according to reports. This luxurious machine boasts a powerful 2992 cc engine and comes in a variety of 14 colours.