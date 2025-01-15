Madhuri Dixit adds a stunning Ferrari 296 GTS worth over INR 6 crores to her luxury car collection

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have added another head-turner to their impressive car collection: a Ferrari 296 GTS. The couple was recently spotted leaving a building, with Madhuri looking glamorous in a blue dress and Shriram sporting a sharp black and white ensemble. They greeted fans and paparazzi before driving off in their dazzling new red Ferrari.
The Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa is a two-seater convertible, priced over INR 6 crore according to reports. This luxurious machine boasts a powerful 2992 cc engine and comes in a variety of 14 colours.
This latest addition joins Madhuri's already impressive collection of luxury vehicles. According to sources, her existing collection includes a Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Range Rover Vogue, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S, with a combined estimated value of approximately INR 3.08 crore. The addition of the Ferrari 296 GTS further solidifies her status as a car enthusiast with a taste for high-end automobiles.
Madhuri's recent on-screen appearance was in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third instalment in the popular horror-comedy franchise.
The film, released on November 1, 2024, proved to be a box office hit. The film reunited Vidya Balan from the original 2007 film and introduced Triptii Dimri to the franchise, with Kartik Aaryan reprising his role from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The ensemble cast also featured Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma.