Malti Marie Turns 3: Grandma Madhu Chopra celebrates "Light of Our Lives"

In her heartfelt caption, Madhu expressed her love for Malti Marie, calling her "the light of our lives." Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the little one, showering her with love and blessings.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, and since then, they have delighted fans with occasional glimpses of their daughter's life on social media. The couple's fairytale romance began in 2018 with a stunning wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers on an upcoming holiday film. This highly anticipated project is slated to premiere on Disney and is currently in production in Toronto.

Priyanka is also busy filming the second season of her globally acclaimed series Citadel and recently wrapped up shooting for the intriguing film The Bluff.