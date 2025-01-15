Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share sweet moments from their first Sankranti celebrations

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently celebrated their first Pongal and Sankranti together following their wedding in December. Sobhita shared glimpses of their festive celebrations on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, offering fans a peek into their personal life as a married couple.
Sobhita’s Instagram updates included a photo of a bonfire, a significant part of the Bhogi celebrations, which she captioned, “Bhogi, renewal, transformation.” She also shared a picture of a traditional rangoli, extending festive greetings with the message, “Happy Sankranthi. Happy Pongal (red heart emoji).”
One of the shared images showed Sobhita wearing a vibrant red sari paired with a beige blouse, her hair neatly styled in a bun.
In a sweet gesture, she posted a close-up photo of her and Chaitanya’s feet, accompanied by a heart emoji.
A picture of the festive prasad, complete with a drooling face emoji, further highlighted the celebratory atmosphere.
Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding took place on December 4 of last year at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, showcasing traditional Telugu rituals and blessings from elders. For the wedding, Sobhita honoured her cultural heritage by wearing a stunning gold Kanjivaram silk sari with real gold zari, complemented by traditional temple jewellery. Chaitanya looked equally handsome in a traditional white outfit.
The couple officially confirmed their relationship in August of last year by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. Before this official announcement, rumours of their relationship circulated online, fuelled by shared vacation photos that surfaced on social media platforms.