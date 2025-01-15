Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share sweet moments from their first Sankranti celebrations

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently celebrated their first Pongal and Sankranti together following their wedding in December. Sobhita shared glimpses of their festive celebrations on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, offering fans a peek into their personal life as a married couple.

Sobhita’s Instagram updates included a photo of a bonfire, a significant part of the Bhogi celebrations, which she captioned, “Bhogi, renewal, transformation.” She also shared a picture of a traditional rangoli, extending festive greetings with the message, “Happy Sankranthi. Happy Pongal (red heart emoji).”