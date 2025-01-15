Sunny Deol honours soldiers on Army Day, salutes their courage and dedication

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol marked Army Day with a heartfelt tribute to the nation's jawans, spending quality time with them and saluting their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.
Sunny shared a series of videos and pictures showcasing moments from his visit on Instagram. In one clip, he joined the soldiers in a rousing chant of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” while other pictures captured him posing with the jawans and engaging in games.
He captioned his post, “Then, Now and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay.”
Army Day, observed annually on January 15, commemorates Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking charge as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from British General Francis Roy Bucher in 1949. The day is celebrated with parades and military displays in New Delhi and regional headquarters across the country.
On the professional front, Sunny is gearing up for his next film, Border 2, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to the 1997 classic Border will reportedly center on the 1999 Kargil War.
The original Border, helmed by JP Dutta, was a critically acclaimed war epic based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala. The star-studded cast included Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others.