Sunny Deol honours soldiers on Army Day, salutes their courage and dedication

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol marked Army Day with a heartfelt tribute to the nation's jawans, spending quality time with them and saluting their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.

Sunny shared a series of videos and pictures showcasing moments from his visit on Instagram. In one clip, he joined the soldiers in a rousing chant of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” while other pictures captured him posing with the jawans and engaging in games.

He captioned his post, “Then, Now and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay.”